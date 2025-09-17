The company announced a partnership with Singapore-based infrastructure firm Freyr, signing a three-year agreement valued at $1.4 billion.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) on Wednesday announced a partnership with Singapore-based infrastructure firm Freyr, signing a three-year agreement valued at $1.4 billion to build and operate a network of artificial intelligence-powered data centers across Southeast Asia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The collaboration will commence with a $300 million deployment phase, scheduled to begin in the final quarter of 2025.

The agreement drew significant investor interest, with Gorilla Technology stock trading over 9% higher on Wednesday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

The stock saw a 158% increase in user message count over the past month. A bullish Stocktwits user commended the contract.

Another user was pleasantly surprised at the announcement.

Under the provisions of the agreement, Gorilla will be the chief operator and AI infrastructure provider, responsible for implementing advanced computing systems across Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company will deploy its in-house artificial intelligence stack, comprising GPU-as-a-Service tools, orchestration platforms, and live monitoring systems.

“Together, Freyr and Gorilla are already targeting new data centre opportunities worth at least $2.5 billion over the next couple of years,” said the CEO of Freyr, Cary Liu.

Gorilla is a U.K.-based company that specializes in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions with an emphasis on security convergence, network defense, video analytics and big data analytics.

Gorilla Technology stock has gained over 8% in 2025 and 439% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<