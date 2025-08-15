The company has secured new contracts in the UK and Taiwan, including agreements with the Port of Tyne, Wan Hai Port, and ADE Corporation.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.'s Chairman of the Board and CEO, Jayesh Chandan emphasised that the company’s AI-powered security and intelligence systems continue to grow, as Gorilla has strengthened its business model, moving away from seasonal, milestone-based deals to longer-term contracts.

“Our model now is structurally much stronger compared to where we were last year at the same time, shifting from a very seasonal milestone-heavy cycle to multiyear contracts that will deliver steady revenue alongside what we call milestone upsides going forward,” Chandan said in the first-half (H1) 2025 earnings call.

Gorilla Technology stock traded 2% lower on Thursday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘low’.

A bullish user sounded optimistic about the company, citing contracts signed by Gorilla Tech, and its improving debt position.

Another user said they are adding more of the stock.

“Operationally, we've also signed 3 new projects over the last 30 days. I promised I was going to be announcing a lot more coming in the coming days in my previous call, and we will be making very many announcements shortly as well,” Chandan added.

The company has secured new contracts in the UK and Taiwan, including agreements with the Port of Tyne, Wan Hai Port, and ADE Corporation.

Gorilla’s H1 revenue jumped 90.2% year-on-year (YOY) to $39.3 million. The company trimmed its debt to $18.1 million by the end of H1, down from $21.4 million at the end of 2024. The stock saw a 98% increase in user message count over the last 7 days. Gorilla Technology stock has lost over 3% in 2025 but has gained over 592% in the last 12 months.

