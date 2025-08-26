GoPro said it had launched an initiative by invitation-only outreach to only a few thousand GoPro subscribers in early August and will expand to all U.S. subscribers over time.

GoPro (GPRO) announced on Tuesday that GoPro subscribers have contributed more than 125,000 hours of video content to the company's opt-in AI Training Licensing program.

The company had launched an initiative by invitation-only outreach to only a few thousand GoPro subscribers in early August and said it would expand to all U.S. subscribers over time, potentially expanding internationally as well.

The retail user message count on GoPro jumped over 3,000% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment on the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits

GPRO sentiment and message volume August 26, 2025, as of 9:10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

GoPro had 2.45 million subscribers with more than 13 million hours of content in the GoPro cloud, according to the company’s first-quarter earnings. Its AI Training Licensing program is an opt-in program that invites U.S. subscribers to monetize their GoPro cloud-based video content by making it available to help train third-party AI models.

The company said that GoPro subscribers will earn 50% of the license revenue that GoPro generates on their behalf. Shares of GoPro, however, were down nearly 3% in early trading.

"We're encouraged by the initial opt-in response rate for our AI training program," said CEO Nicholas Woodman. "The engagement we've seen reinforces our belief that this program has the potential to be meaningful over time — for both our subscribers and for GoPro."

GoPro said it was in active conversations with several AI data licensees to address the growing demand for authentic, real-world video content to train AI models. Shares of GoPro jumped 41% this year and surged 21% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<