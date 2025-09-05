Reuters reported that the fine, originally scheduled for Monday, was delayed after EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic objected amid ongoing tariff tensions between the U.S. and the EU.

Alphabet’s (GOOG/GOOGL) Google is reportedly set to be hit with a European Union antitrust fine over its adtech practices later on Friday.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the European Commission had initially planned to announce the fine on Monday. However, the timing was pushed back after EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic raised objections, citing heightened tensions with Washington over U.S. tariffs on European cars. That delayed the plans of EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera.

