Google said it plans to make its seventh-generation Ironwood TPUs available to Cloud customers within weeks.

Early adopters of Ironwood include Anthropic, which plans to deploy up to one million units for its Claude models.

Ironwood is optimized for AI inference, not training, doubling performance per watt versus the prior generation.

Google says Ironwood delivers 42.5 exaFLOPS per pod, a major leap over Nvidia’s GB300 NVL72 system.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) announced on Thursday that it plans to make the seventh generation of its Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), called Ironwood, available to its cloud customers in the coming weeks.

The company stated that key early adopters, such as Anthropic, which plans to utilize up to one million Ironwood TPUs for its Claude AI models, are already lined up. Lightricks is another early adopter. Google also reported that demand for TPUs is outstripping supply, citing “100 % utilization” of older TPU hardware.

Google’s stock edged 0.2% lower in midday trade on Thursday amid weakness in the broader markets. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the tech giant dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory as chatter dipped to ‘normal’ from ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

GOOG retail sentiment and message volume on November 6 as of 12:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

A New Front In The AI Chip Battle

Ironwood can deliver up to 42.5 exaFLOPS per pod, reportedly a 118-fold performance advantage over Nvidia’s GB300 NVL72 cluster, which reaches just 0.36 exaFLOPS. Ironwood is explicitly engineered for inference rather than training, a segment Google is betting will dominate AI compute spending.

Each Ironwood pod consumes approximately 10 megawatts of power, but Google claims it delivers twice the performance per watt compared to its Trillium TPUs and is 30 times more efficient than the first Cloud TPU introduced nearly a decade ago.

One retail trader on Stocktwits stated that Google’s stock will receive a higher rating once the Ironwood announcement is factored in.

Others expressed frustration over Alphabet’s stock movement. Notably, Class C shares of the company failed to hit fresh record highs after breaching the $291 mark last week.

Google Targets Nvidia’s Core Business

The timing of Ironwood’s rollout reflects Google’s broader effort to weaken Nvidia’s dominance in AI computing. Nvidia’s market position rests largely on two assumptions: that custom silicon is too costly for enterprises to build in-house, and that GPU supply remains constrained. With Google’s rollout of Ironwood, both are now being challenged.

Nvidia’s stock fell as much as 3.5% in midday trade on Thursday and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the company on the platform trended in ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

NVDA retail sentiment and message volume on November 6 as of 12:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Rival tech firms are also moving in a similar direction. Meta Platforms (META) is expanding its own AI accelerator program, while Microsoft (MSFT) is integrating custom chips into Azure, and Amazon (AMZN) is scaling its Trainium and Inferentia processors.

By offering Ironwood through Google Cloud rather than keeping it exclusive to internal operations, Google is turning a capital investment story into a cloud revenue play.

