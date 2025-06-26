Pearson will deploy Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Platform, featuring technologies like Gemini and LearnLM, into its educational platforms.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google Cloud and Pearson (PSO) on Thursday announced a multi-year strategic alliance to embed AI into education.

The companies said the partnership aims to deliver tailored learning experiences, equip educators with actionable insights, and boost outcomes for students.

Alphabet’s stock traded over 1% higher in Thursday morning trade following the news.

As part of the partnership, Pearson will deploy Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Platform, featuring technologies like Gemini and LearnLM, into its K–12 offerings, including GED programs and Connections Academy – merging Pearson’s curriculum knowledge with Google’s AI capabilities.

The companies aim to introduce intelligent study aids that adapt in real time to each pupil’s learning style and pace. Such personalized experiences intend to maintain student interest and promote consistent progress.

Teachers are expected to benefit from data analytics powered by BigQuery by giving them a comprehensive view of student performance. The insight enables more targeted instructional support aligned with standards.

Google’s AI-generation tools, including Veo and Imagen, will help schools deploy the AI-driven educational materials.Pearson supports learners in almost 200 countries with digital resources, assessments, certifications, and data-driven solutions.

Recently, Google Cloud has broadened its enterprise AI offerings through a strategic alliance with Databricks. This collaboration will embed Google’s latest Gemini models directly into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, enhancing AI integration for business users.

On Wednesday, Google also launched Gemini CLI, an AI-powered command-line tool for developers that integrates its advanced Gemini 2.5 Pro language model directly into terminal environments.

Alphabet stock has lost over 8% year-to-date and 6% in the last 12 months.

