Gemini CLI is an AI-powered coding assistant that simplifies development with natural language. It's open source, widely accessible, and supports extensive daily usage.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google has rolled out a new AI-powered tool for developers called Gemini CLI, bringing its most advanced large language model directly into terminal environments.

The command-line interface utility, currently in preview, is designed to enhance coding, troubleshooting, and productivity through natural language prompts.

This open-source tool allows developers to access Gemini 2.5 Pro, the company’s top-tier AI model. It supports 60 requests per minute and up to 1,000 daily requests for free through a personal Google login.

Gemini CLI is optimized for code generation, file editing, command execution, and debugging tasks, all directly from the terminal. Beyond its coding focus, it supports general-purpose uses like content writing, task automation, and technical research.

Google has integrated Gemini CLI with its existing developer assistant, Gemini Code Assist, allowing both free and enterprise users to access it.

Code Assist’s “agent mode” works across VS Code and the CLI to plan, iterate, fix, and enhance codebases based on user prompts.

Released under the permissive Apache 2.0 license, developers can explore Gemini CLI architecture, audit its behavior, and contribute improvements via GitHub.

The tool is also extensible, with support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), custom instructions, and GEMINI.md files for individual or team configurations.

Gemini CLI also allows prompts to be enriched with real-time web data using Google Search, and can operate inside automated scripts for non-interactive use cases.

Last year, Google launched Gemma, a collection of open-source models designed using the same foundational research and technical framework behind the Gemini models.

In the first quarter (Q1) 2025, Alphabet’s revenue increased 12% year-on-year to $90.2 billion, surpassing the analysts' consensus estimate of $89.15 billion, as per Finchat data.

Google Cloud revenues improved 28% to $12.3 billion, led by growth in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) across core GCP products, AI Infrastructure, and Generative AI Solutions.

