In an announcement, Google said Gemini 3 will let users get what they “need” with less prompting.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google on Tuesday launched Gemini 3, the latest version of its artificial intelligence model, amid intensifying competition with OpenAI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an announcement, Google stated that Gemini 3 will allow users to get what they “need” with less prompting, thanks to its reasoning capabilities designed to grasp depth and nuance in user queries.

Alphabet’s Class A shares were down by more than 1% in Tuesday morning’s trade amid a broader slump in U.S. equities. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<