According to a report by CNBC, Brian Welle, the Vice President of People Analytics and Performance at Google, told staff that the company wants the leadership population to be a smaller percentage of the overall workforce.

Alphabet’s (GOOG/GOOGL) Google has reportedly cut 35% of managers overseeing teams of fewer than three people.

According to a CNBC report citing an audio recording from the company’s recent all-hands meeting, Brian Welle, Vice President of People Analytics and Performance, told staff that “right now, we have 35% fewer managers, with fewer direct reports.”

The report added that employees pressed Welle and other executives about job security, “internal barriers,” and company culture following a series of layoffs, buyouts, and reorganizations. “When we look across our entire leadership population—that’s managers, directors, and VPs—we want them to be a smaller percentage of our overall workforce over time,” Welle said.

