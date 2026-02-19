Solomon was speaking at the World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he revealed his investment in bitcoin, according to a report from Business Insider.

Solomon didn't reveal exactly how much he has invested in bitcoin or how long he has held it for.

Goldman’s CEO in the event also said that it is very important to codify a rule-based system for how cryptocurrency and related financial instruments will operate in the United States.

At the time of writing, BTC was down 2.2% at $66,246.

Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon reportedly revealed that he holds some bitcoin as part of his personal investments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Solomon was speaking at the World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he revealed his investment in bitcoin, according to a report from Business Insider.

Solomon didn't reveal exactly how much he has invested in bitcoin or how long he has held it for, only that he holds a "very, very limited" amount. He added that he doesn't see himself as a forecaster but rather as an observer of crypto, implying that he believes it is important to understand it as the technology continues to intersect with finance, according to a report from Business Insider.

Solomon On Bitcoin

The Goldman Sachs CEO has previously been critical about bitcoin. In 2024, he said he believed bitcoin is a speculative asset without a real use case. More recently, he downplayed the potential threat that some think it poses to the US dollar, making it clear that he wasn't concerned.

However, Goldman has been accepting crypto recently. Solomon has previously stated that the bank has a team assessing how to implement stablecoins.

Rule-Based System

Solomon in the event also said that it is very important to codify a rule-based system for how cryptocurrency and related financial instruments will operate in the United States.

“As an American, I think it is very important that as we put legislation in place, we get it right for the long term,” Solomon told CNBC during an interview in front of attendees at the World Liberty Forum.

“I believe that to operate markets safely and soundly, we need to have a rules-based system,” said Solomon.

The Trump administration has focused on loosening rules for the cryptocurrency sector, a move that at first fueled gains for bitcoin and other digital currencies. Despite this, bitcoin has struggled after reaching a record high last October, with its value dropping by almost half since then.

Bitcoin Price

At the time of writing, BTC was down 2.2% at $66,246 and retail sentiment around BTC trended in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<