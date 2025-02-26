Golden Ocean CEO Says Company Using Current Market Weakness To Upgrade Fleet: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High After Q4 Beat

Revenue declined 17% year-over-year to $210.97 million but topped an analyst projection of $176.64 million.

Golden Ocean CEO Says Company Using Current Market Weakness To Upgrade Fleet: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High After Q4 Beat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after the dry bulk shipping company’s fourth-quarter earnings surpassed Wall Street estimates.

Revenue declined 17% year-over-year (YoY) to $210.97 million but topped an analyst projection of $176.64 million. However, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.06 compared to a Street estimate of $0.19, according to FinChat data. Net income fell 19% YoY to $39 million.

The company incurred a total of $34.3 million in dry-docking expenses in the fourth quarter (Q4) for 13 dry-dockings, compared to $9.7 million for five dry-dockings in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

Interim CEO Peder Simonsen said the company is utilizing the current market weakness to upgrade its fleet significantly.

“Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the continued strength in global dry bulk demand, the supportive supply-side dynamics, and the structural tailwinds in key commodities, all of which reinforce our long-term confidence in the market and our ability to create value for shareholders,” he noted.

The company exercised a purchase option for eight vessels chartered on long-term leases from SFL Corporation for $112 million. It said a new $90 million credit facility will partially finance the acquisition.

Golden Ocean has announced a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for Q4 2024, payable on or about March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2025. During Q4, the company repurchased 625,000 shares at an aggregate purchase price of $5.7 million, or $9.08 per share.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment climbed further into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (92/100), hitting a one-year high. The move was accompanied by significant retail chatter.

GOGL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:14 a.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits GOGL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:14 a.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

GOGL stock has gained 0.64% this year before considering Wednesday’s pre-market pop. However, the shares are down over 18% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

Instacart Stock Slumps After-Market Following Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Instacart Stock Slumps After-Market Following Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Results, Analysts Expect Topline Boost: Retail’s Bullish

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Results, Analysts Expect Topline Boost: Retail’s Bullish

Lemonade Stock Slumps In Extended Trading After Tepid 2025 Outlook, Retail Mood Dampens

Lemonade Stock Slumps In Extended Trading After Tepid 2025 Outlook, Retail Mood Dampens

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Shraddha Kapoor-inspired 5 blouse designs for flattering look gcw

PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor-inspired 5 blouse designs for flattering look

Photos Jennifer Winget-inspired 6 dresses every woman should own gcw

(PHOTOS) Jennifer Winget-inspired 6 dresses every woman should own

Techie's mental burnout, hunt for 'chill company even at salary cut' sparks work-life balance debate; SEE post shk

Techie's mental burnout, hunt for 'chill company even at salary cut' sparks work-life balance debate; SEE post

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

The Billion Dollar Outflow: Bitcoin ETFs Suffer Heaviest Withdrawals Since Debut As Crypto Market Buckles

Recent Videos

Amit Shah INAUGURATES New BJP Office in Coimbatore; Fed Cows and Planted Sapling!

Amit Shah INAUGURATES New BJP Office in Coimbatore; Fed Cows and Planted Sapling!

Video Icon
Man Caught Wearing Wig Hiding $10,000 Worth of Cocaine, Say Police

Man Caught Wearing Wig Hiding $10,000 Worth of Cocaine, Say Police

Video Icon
Pakistan's $240 Million MYSTERY: Why Gwadar International Airport Remains Empty?

Pakistan's $240 Million MYSTERY: Why Gwadar International Airport Remains Empty?

Video Icon
Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu’s MAHASHIVRATRI Puja with Their Daughter Inaaya! 🔱✨

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu’s MAHASHIVRATRI Puja with Their Daughter Inaaya! 🔱✨

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Video Icon