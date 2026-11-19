Grand Theft Auto VI launch has stoked investor interest in GameStop, while CEO Ryan Cohen pushes for physical game options.

GTA 6’s launch could help GameStop attract customers and boost sales of consoles and accessories.

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen criticized the industry's shift to digital downloads, saying it hurts consumers and the retailer.

GTA 6's boxed editions also contain download codes instead of discs.

GameStop Corp. (GME) stock is drawing attention as retail traders anticipate a potential “GTA 6 squeeze,” betting the blockbuster launch could reignite momentum in the video game retailer. However, CEO Ryan Cohen is raising concerns about digital-only releases, adding that they hurt consumers and GameStop’s used-game business.

GameStop stock edged 0.04% lower overnight, ahead of Thursday. The stock is on track for a third week of gains.

How GameStop Stands To Benefit From GTA 6 Launch

Grand Theft Auto VI has launched worldwide, ending a 13-year wait for a new game in the series. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), the game’s developer, saw its stock gain over 2% overnight after early reviews praised the title. The game earned a 99/100 Metacritic score, higher than GTA V’s 97.

The launch could boost GameStop’s sales by attracting more customers to its physical stores. Since the game is initially available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, gamers may also buy new consoles, accessories and used hardware. The launch could further increase trade-ins, membership sign-ups and sales of collectibles, giving GameStop a revenue boost as more players shift toward digital downloads.

GameStop CEO Says Digital-Only Games Hurt Buyers

However, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is reportedly pushing back against the video game industry's growing preference for digital distribution. According to a Bloomberg report, Cohen said the digital shift is hurting customers and creating challenges for GameStop's traditional retail business.

“When you buy a game, you should be able to sell it, trade it or lend it to a friend,” said Cohenin. “Unquestionably, the decision to move to all digital has hurt consumers, and it’s also hurt GameStop.”

Grand Theft Auto VI is sold as a digital download, not a physical disc. GameStop's boxed versions include a code that buyers must enter on their consoles to download and play the game.

In Q2, GameStop’s sales of used and refurbished products brought in about $171 million, making up 22% of total revenue and down 32% from last year.

What GME Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bearish’. The stock recorded an 81% increase in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said, “Feeling super bullish - I haven't felt this much dustruption in the space. I feel like we have the biggest day gain in a year tomorrow. Gme has so many catalysts. 40+ by Jan 27.”

Another user exclaimed, “GTA SQUEEZE.”

A third user said, “GTA6 is here, make sure you buy it before earnings.”

GME stock has gained 32% year-to-date.

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