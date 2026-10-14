GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen leads nearly $99 million in insider purchases.

GameStop insiders bought about 4.25 million shares across 12 transactions, worth $115.7 million.

CEO Ryan Cohen led the purchases, repeatedly buying shares at rising prices.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment remained ‘bullish’.

GameStop Corp. (GME) stock is headed for its seventh consecutive weekly gain, as CEO Ryan Cohen and three board directors have spent about $99 million on open-market purchases since September, a buying spree retail traders are calling “GME 2.0” and a rare show of insider conviction.

GameStop stock traded 1.5% higher overnight, ahead of Wednesday. The stock has gained 2.5% so far this week.

Ryan Cohen Leads GameStop’s $115 Million Insider Buying Spree

GameStop’s insider buying spans 12 transactions and roughly 4.25 million Class A shares. Cohen, GameStop’s chairman, president, and CEO, accounts for nearly all of it, with directors Lawrence Cheng, Alain Attal and James Grube adding smaller stakes. At Tuesday’s close of $27.22, the shares are worth about $115.7 million.

Cheng bought 55,000 shares on Sept. 8 at $18.80. Two days later, Cohen bought one million shares at $20.38, a $20.4 million bet. He didn’t stop. On Sept. 21 he added 1.15 million shares at $22.94, and on Sept. 29 another 450,000 at $23.48. He bought 700,000 more on Oct. 2 at $24.41. His latest purchase came on Tuesday, with 844,130 shares at $26.98, about $22.8 million. Each buy came at a higher price than the last, so insiders were willing to pay up as the stock rose roughly 44% from the first purchase.

GameStop’s Fundamentals Show Strength

The insider activity follows a strong fiscal second quarter (Q2) 2026. Revenue fell 18% to $790.2 million, hurt by last year’s Nintendo Switch 2 launch comparison, store closures, and the France divestiture. It still beat the $756.85 million analyst consensus, and adjusted EPS matched estimates, according to Fiscal.ai data.

The profit picture was stronger. Operating income hit a record $160.2 million, up from $66.4 million a year earlier. Net income reached $298.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA jumped 129% to $174 million. Collectibles sales climbed 57% to $356.3 million, showing how far the company has moved beyond selling games.

GameStop ended the quarter with $5.4 billion in cash, securities, digital assets, and related receivables. Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to more than $650 million, up from more than $600 million.

What GME Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

A user said, “This is GME 2.0.”

Another user said, “Why would Cohen do this at $27 and not be doing all this buying when it was under twenty? Owns now a bit over 10% of the outstanding shares. Up two percent after hours. And going on the seventh week green in a row. Reminds me of October through December 2024.”

A third user added, “If cohen is willing to continue to make big share purchases at 52 week highs then confident to say he is envisioning the stock price $35 or higher in the not-so-distant future.”

GME stock has gained over 35% year-to-date.

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