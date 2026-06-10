GM partnered with Peak Energy to develop and exclusively manufacture sodium-ion cells in Michigan.

Tesla has found significant success with its energy segment over the past few years.

Ford recently launched its own energy subsidiary.

GM is also expanding its Redwood Materials collaboration by deploying a 7.2 MWh second-life EV battery system at a Michigan plant.

General Motors (GM) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with startup Peak Energy to develop and manufacture next-generation sodium-ion battery cells for grid-scale energy storage. This marks the automaker’s latest effort to repurpose its battery expertise beyond electric vehicles.

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The deal, backed by a strategic investment from GM Ventures, will see GM develop the sodium-ion cells in its Michigan battery labs while retaining exclusive manufacturing rights. Peak Energy will integrate the cells into its proprietary passively cooled storage systems, aiming to deliver what the companies call the world’s most affordable and reliable stationary storage. Trial production of the cells at GM’s Battery Cell Development Center is targeted for 2028, according to a report from TechCrunch.

Founded in 2023 by veterans from Tesla, Enovix and Apple, Peak Energy already claims market-leading performance in low-cost, giga-scale storage. Unlike conventional lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery systems that require active cooling, Peak’s passively cooled platform combined with GM’s sodium-ion chemistry promises 20% lower costs, more than 99% uptime and significantly reduced energy waste.

Further, GM is also expanding its existing collaboration with Redwood Materials to reuse large EV batteries for stationary storage, signaling a multi-pronged bet on the energy-storage market.

Following TSLA Playbook

The announcement positions GM as the latest legacy automaker following Tesla’s highly successful energy-storage playbook. Tesla has dominated the sector with its Megapack grid-scale systems and Powerwall residential units, deploying a record 46.7 GWh globally in 2025 and expanding factories in California, Shanghai and a new Houston site slated for up to 50 GWh annually of Megapack 3 production. In 2025, Tesla’s Energy Generation and Storage segment generated $12.77 billion in revenue, accounting for approximately 13% of the company’s total revenue of $94.83 billion.

Ford also recently launched a new energy storage subsidiary to feed the growing demand for energy from data centers and boost revenue from its underutilized EV battery capacity.

The unit is repurposing underutilized EV battery plants in Kentucky and Michigan to produce LFP-based battery energy storage systems (BESS), targeting at least 20 GWh of annual capacity with first deliveries in late 2027. Ford has already signed a major framework agreement with EDF Power Solutions for up to 20 GWh over five years to supply utilities, data centers, and industrial customers.

How Did GM Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GM jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘high.’

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism about GM’s foray into energy storage.

Another user highlighted GM’s ownership stake in Lithium Americas Corp’s Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada, which holds the largest known lithium resource in North America, noting that the company will have ample access to the key substance for battery making.

GM stock has gained over 3% this year.

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