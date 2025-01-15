Gitlab Stock Named Analyst's Top Software Pick For 2025: Retail Doesn't Share The Optimism

Macquarie said GitLab is the farthest ahead in capitalizing on agentic AI with its “Duo,” which is meant to accelerate code delivery.

Gitlab Stock Named Analyst's Top Software Pick For 2025: Retail Doesn't Share The Optimism
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 10:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

GitLab, Inc. (GTLB) stock rallied early Wednesday, helped by positive analyst commentary and a benign December consumer price inflation report, but retail mood failed to take off.

San Francisco, California-based GitLab is a software developer for the software development cycle. Its GitLab platform facilitates faster cycle time and allows control over various stages of the DevOps life cycle.

Macquarie analysts on Wednesday named GitLab as their top 2025 software pick, TheFly reported. The firm has an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $90 price target for the stock, suggesting 47% upside potential.

The analysts said software stock fundamentals will remain “generally positive” in 2025, potentially accompanied by bouts of volatility. They expect the positive sentiment to persist, thanks to improved revenue trends and agentic artificial intelligence (AI). 

According to Macquarie, GitLab is the farthest ahead in capitalizing on agentic AI with its “Duo,” which is meant to accelerate code delivery. 

GitLab reported a beat-and-raise third quarter in early December and also announced the appointment of Bill Staples as its new CEO, replacing co-founder Sid Sijbrandij, who transitioned to the role of executive chair of the board. 

gtlab-sentimemt.png GTLB sentiment and message volume January 15, 2025,  as of 11:04 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward GitLab stock stayed ‘neutral’ (53/100) but message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.  

GitLab stock fell 10.5% in 2024 but has tacked on over 12% so far in January

At last check, GitLab stock was up 2.65% to $62.84

Among the other software stocks, the firm has ‘Outperform’ ratings on Autodesk, Inc. ($ADSK K) and Datadog, Inc. ($DDOG) and ‘Neutral’ ratings on MongoDB, Inc. ($MDB) and Atlassian Corp. ($TEAM)

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amplify Energy Stock Tumbles After Merger Agreement With Juniper Capital: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low Level

Amplify Energy Stock Tumbles After Merger Agreement With Juniper Capital: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low Level

Citi Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Fresh $20 Billion Share Buyback Plan: Retail Elated

Citi Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Fresh $20 Billion Share Buyback Plan: Retail Elated

Energy Vault Stock Rise On NuCube Partnership For Modular Nuclear Reactors: Retail Applauds Carbon-Free Energy Push

Energy Vault Stock Rise On NuCube Partnership For Modular Nuclear Reactors: Retail Applauds Carbon-Free Energy Push

Nvidia Stock In Focus After Announcing Quantum Day At GTC 2025 Days After Jensen Huang Said Quantum Computing Is 15-20 Years Away: Retail Mood Mixed

Nvidia Stock In Focus After Announcing Quantum Day At GTC 2025 Days After Jensen Huang Said Quantum Computing Is 15-20 Years Away: Retail Mood Mixed

December Consumer Inflation In Line With Forecasts But Core CPI Falls Below Estimate: Retail’s Wary Despite Wall Street Rally

December Consumer Inflation In Line With Forecasts But Core CPI Falls Below Estimate: Retail’s Wary Despite Wall Street Rally

Recent Stories

Amplify Energy Stock Tumbles After Merger Agreement With Juniper Capital: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low Level

Amplify Energy Stock Tumbles After Merger Agreement With Juniper Capital: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-Low Level

Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire agreement for hostage exchange, potentially ending 15-month Gaza war snt

Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire and hostage deal, potentially ending 15-month Gaza war

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Indian mens team dominating campaign continues, secures 3rd win on trot vs Peru hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men’s team dominating campaign continues, secures 3rd win on trot vs Peru

Citi Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Fresh $20 Billion Share Buyback Plan: Retail Elated

Citi Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Fresh $20 Billion Share Buyback Plan: Retail Elated

Energy Vault Stock Rise On NuCube Partnership For Modular Nuclear Reactors: Retail Applauds Carbon-Free Energy Push

Energy Vault Stock Rise On NuCube Partnership For Modular Nuclear Reactors: Retail Applauds Carbon-Free Energy Push

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon