Gitlab Stock Named Analyst's Top Software Pick For 2025: Retail Doesn't Share The Optimism

GitLab, Inc. (GTLB) stock rallied early Wednesday, helped by positive analyst commentary and a benign December consumer price inflation report, but retail mood failed to take off.

San Francisco, California-based GitLab is a software developer for the software development cycle. Its GitLab platform facilitates faster cycle time and allows control over various stages of the DevOps life cycle.

Macquarie analysts on Wednesday named GitLab as their top 2025 software pick, TheFly reported. The firm has an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $90 price target for the stock, suggesting 47% upside potential.

The analysts said software stock fundamentals will remain “generally positive” in 2025, potentially accompanied by bouts of volatility. They expect the positive sentiment to persist, thanks to improved revenue trends and agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Macquarie, GitLab is the farthest ahead in capitalizing on agentic AI with its “Duo,” which is meant to accelerate code delivery.

GitLab reported a beat-and-raise third quarter in early December and also announced the appointment of Bill Staples as its new CEO, replacing co-founder Sid Sijbrandij, who transitioned to the role of executive chair of the board.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward GitLab stock stayed ‘neutral’ (53/100) but message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

GitLab stock fell 10.5% in 2024 but has tacked on over 12% so far in January

At last check, GitLab stock was up 2.65% to $62.84

Among the other software stocks, the firm has ‘Outperform’ ratings on Autodesk, Inc. ($ADSK K) and Datadog, Inc. ($DDOG) and ‘Neutral’ ratings on MongoDB, Inc. ($MDB) and Atlassian Corp. ($TEAM)

