GitLab Set To Report Q4 Earnings: Analysts Split, But Retail Bets On ‘Explosive’ Print

The consensus estimates call for year-over-year adjusted earnings per share and revenue growth of 53% and 26%, respectively.

GitLab Set To Report Q4 Earnings: Analysts Split, But Retail Bets On ‘Explosive’ Print
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Software development platform GitLab, Inc. (GTLB), a provider of a unified set of tools for the entire DevOps lifecycle, is scheduled to announce quarterly and full-year results after the market closes on Monday.

The earnings release for the fourth quarter and its full fiscal year 2025, which ended January 31, 2025, will be followed by an earnings call hosted by the management at 4:30 a.m. ET.

According to Finchat, analysts, on average, expect the San Francisco-based company to report fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 and revenue of $206.48 million.

The forecasted numbers represented year-over-year (YoY) growth of 53% and 26%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s $0.15 and $163.78 million. However, revenue growth is expected to slow from the third quarter’s 31%.

GitLab’s guidance issued in early December calls for an adjusted EPS of $22-$0.23 and revenue of $205 million to $206 million.

The fourth-quarter earnings report will mark the first under new CEO Bill Staples, who replaced co-founder Sid Sijbrandij. The latter transitioned to the executive Chairman role, citing health reasons.

Investors could also focus on key operational metrics such as the annual recurring revenue (ARR), dollar-based net retention rate and total performance obligations (RPO). 

In the third quarter, customers with ARR of more than $5,000 rose 16% YoY to 9,519, and those with ARR of more than $100,000 climbed 31% to 1,144. The dollar-based net retention rate was 1.24%, and the total RPO climbed 48% to $811.8 million.

On Friday, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria lowered the price target for GitLab stock to $60 from $70 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, TheFly reported. The analyst said he thinks the 2026 estimates are ‘high,’ given cautious comments regarding the adoption of GitLab’s artificial intelligence (AI) add-ons.

The firm noted that developer data for the company showed stable growth, suggesting normal business trends. 

In a report released Feb. 20, Wells Fargo raised its price target for the stock to $85 from $80 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. The brokerage said it was positive about the developer tools category of software. AI will likely democratize development, sharply increasing the amount of code written and managed over the next decade, it added.

Stocktwits users are generally upbeat about the upcoming earnings

A bullish user said they would snap up shares ahead of Monday’s earnings, as they view the risk-reward as favorable.

Another user hoped for an explosive earnings report and predicted a move past the $70 level.

GitLab stock has traded in a 52-week range of $40.72-$76.41. The stock has lost over 16% over the past year but is up about 7% year-to-date.

Following the third-quarter double beat in early December, the stock saw a mere 1.7% upside and traded in a tight range over the next one month.

The TipRank-compiled average analysts’ price target  for GitLab stock is $80, presenting scope for about 33% upside. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Li Auto, Volcon, Polestar, Tesla, Lucid: 5 Auto Stocks With The Biggest Retail Buzz Surge Last Week

Li Auto, Volcon, Polestar, Tesla, Lucid: 5 Auto Stocks With The Biggest Retail Buzz Surge Last Week

Welltower Bets Big On Senior Housing With $3.2B Deal In Canada: Retail Stays Unmoved For Now

Welltower Bets Big On Senior Housing With $3.2B Deal In Canada: Retail Stays Unmoved For Now

Trump’s Crypto Reserve Token Plan Fuels Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Crypto-Linked Stocks Rally — Retail Thinks Centralization Is Coming

Trump’s Crypto Reserve Token Plan Fuels Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Crypto-Linked Stocks Rally — Retail Thinks Centralization Is Coming

Recursion Pharma Gets A Price-Target Cut After Q4 Miss: Retail Bearish Even As Cathie Wood's Ark Buys The Dip

Recursion Pharma Gets A Price-Target Cut After Q4 Miss: Retail Bearish Even As Cathie Wood's Ark Buys The Dip

Cars.com Stock Snags Another Price Target Cut As Sell-Side Wary About Execution: Retail Stays Confident

Cars.com Stock Snags Another Price Target Cut As Sell-Side Wary About Execution: Retail Stays Confident

Recent Stories

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking NTI

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Maruti Swift CSD Huge offer you can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car check details gcw

Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon