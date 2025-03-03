GitLab Set To Report Q4 Earnings: Analysts Split, But Retail Bets On ‘Explosive’ Print

The consensus estimates call for year-over-year adjusted earnings per share and revenue growth of 53% and 26%, respectively.

Software development platform GitLab, Inc. (GTLB), a provider of a unified set of tools for the entire DevOps lifecycle, is scheduled to announce quarterly and full-year results after the market closes on Monday.

The earnings release for the fourth quarter and its full fiscal year 2025, which ended January 31, 2025, will be followed by an earnings call hosted by the management at 4:30 a.m. ET.

According to Finchat, analysts, on average, expect the San Francisco-based company to report fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 and revenue of $206.48 million.

The forecasted numbers represented year-over-year (YoY) growth of 53% and 26%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s $0.15 and $163.78 million. However, revenue growth is expected to slow from the third quarter’s 31%.

GitLab’s guidance issued in early December calls for an adjusted EPS of $22-$0.23 and revenue of $205 million to $206 million.

The fourth-quarter earnings report will mark the first under new CEO Bill Staples, who replaced co-founder Sid Sijbrandij. The latter transitioned to the executive Chairman role, citing health reasons.

Investors could also focus on key operational metrics such as the annual recurring revenue (ARR), dollar-based net retention rate and total performance obligations (RPO).

In the third quarter, customers with ARR of more than $5,000 rose 16% YoY to 9,519, and those with ARR of more than $100,000 climbed 31% to 1,144. The dollar-based net retention rate was 1.24%, and the total RPO climbed 48% to $811.8 million.

On Friday, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria lowered the price target for GitLab stock to $60 from $70 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, TheFly reported. The analyst said he thinks the 2026 estimates are ‘high,’ given cautious comments regarding the adoption of GitLab’s artificial intelligence (AI) add-ons.

The firm noted that developer data for the company showed stable growth, suggesting normal business trends.

In a report released Feb. 20, Wells Fargo raised its price target for the stock to $85 from $80 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. The brokerage said it was positive about the developer tools category of software. AI will likely democratize development, sharply increasing the amount of code written and managed over the next decade, it added.

Stocktwits users are generally upbeat about the upcoming earnings

A bullish user said they would snap up shares ahead of Monday’s earnings, as they view the risk-reward as favorable.

Another user hoped for an explosive earnings report and predicted a move past the $70 level.

GitLab stock has traded in a 52-week range of $40.72-$76.41. The stock has lost over 16% over the past year but is up about 7% year-to-date.

Following the third-quarter double beat in early December, the stock saw a mere 1.7% upside and traded in a tight range over the next one month.

The TipRank-compiled average analysts’ price target for GitLab stock is $80, presenting scope for about 33% upside.

