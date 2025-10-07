The company stated that under the settlements, no generic entry is expected for Biktarvy in the United States before April 1, 2036.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced on Monday that it has entered into settlement agreements with multiple players to resolve patent litigations.

The company stated in a filing that it settled with generic manufacturers Lupin, Cipla, and Laurus Labs, who filed abbreviated new drug applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market generic versions of Biktarvy.

Shares of the company rose marginally at the time of writing.



Under the settlements entered, no generic entry is expected for Biktarvy before April 1, 2036, in the United States, Gilead said. Biktarvy was Gilead’s best-selling drug in 2024. Biktarvy sales increased 13% year-over-year to $13.4 billion for the full year 2024. The HIV drug, in fact, accounted for 47% of the company’s overall product sales in the 12 months through the end of December.

Biktarvy tablets contain Bictegravir (50 mg), Emtricitabine (200 mg), and Tenofovir Alafenamide (25 mg). Wells Fargo noted that the settlement would extend the U.S. patent to April 2036 from the current December 2033. The firm believes that the Biktarvy patent expansion gives Gilead a longer runway and places it in the same bracket as AbbVie (ABBV). The firm has assigned an ‘Overweight’ rating to Gilead, with a price target of $140 per share.

The price target of $140 implies a potential upside of over 24% from the stock’s closing price on Friday. GILD stock is up by 22% this year and by 34% over the past 12 months.

