GE Vernova announced a joint venture with LS Electric, a South Korean electric power equipment company, on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an emergency order to ban American purchases or installations of certain foreign bulk-power system electrical equipment and associated software, which also added to gains.

The gains reversed a six-day red streak for GEV stock, potentially putting it on track to end the week in the green if gains hold.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GEV stock was ‘neutral,’ even as some investors eyed a significant surge in the stock’s price soon.

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) edged more than 2% higher in the overnight session late Wednesday after gaining nearly 3% at close following the announcement of a joint venture (JV) with LS Electric, a South Korean electric power equipment company.

The gains reversed a six-day red streak for GEV stock, potentially putting it on track to end the week in the green if gains hold.

GEV’s Joint Venture

In a statement released Wednesday, GEV said its joint venture with LS Electric would help strengthen its competitiveness in the Voltage-Sourced Converter (VSC)-HVDC (High-Voltage Direct Current) business, a core component of Korea’s next-generation power grid.

Trump’s Executive Order Adds To Gains

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an emergency order banning American purchases or installations of certain foreign bulk-power system electrical equipment and associated software, citing potential cybersecurity or operational risks.

The executive order restricts U.S. transactions involving foreign-produced bulk-power equipment when the equipment or its components, software, firmware, digital services, or remote-access capabilities come from entities deemed a national-security risk.

It covers equipment including transformers, generators, grid-connected inverters, battery storage systems, circuit breakers, and industrial control systems.

“Trump is banning certain foreign-made transformers and grid equipment as the U.S. moves to reduce reliance on Chinese power infrastructure. The order could push even more grid spending toward domestic suppliers just as the U.S. needs to build out capacity,” Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futrum Equities, said in a post on X, also tagging GEV stock.

Meanwhile, Barchart said in a post on X, “GE Vernova's 6-day losing streak has come to an end. $GEV hasn't even come close to testing its 200-day moving average since April 2025. What a beast of a stock.”

GEV Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GEV stock was ‘neutral,’ even as some investors eyed a significant surge in the stock’s price soon.

One bullish user said, “$GEV $1000 tomorrow.”

Another user said, “$GEV the story still about the power grid to me, for this reason I’m still long.”

A third user said, “$GEV major grid provider, potential nuclear energy ￼ giant, MOAT.”

GEV stock has surged more than 40% so far this year.

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