The Atlanta-based company could announce the split on Tuesday, when it is also scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results.

Genuine Parts (GPC) is reportedly considering splitting its automotive and industrial parts businesses into two separate public companies.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter, Genuine Parts could announce the split as soon as Tuesday, following a review by financial advisors.

Genuine Parts is also scheduled to report its fourth-quarter (Q4) and fiscal year 2025 results on Tuesday.

Genuine Parts shares were up more than 1% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about the company trended in the ‘neutral’ range, with message volume at ‘high’ levels.

