The vote marks a rare setback for rising independent union SINTTIA, which had campaigned on raising wages from the current $3 per hour.

Workers at a General Motors SUV plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, have voted to join the Carlos Leone union as their collective bargaining representative.

Carlos Leone secured 1,888 votes, defeating the independent labor group SINTTIA, which received 1,115 votes, Bloomberg reported, citing a statement from the country’s Labor Ministry.

Voter participation reached 50.5% among the plant’s approximately 6,500 workers.

The result marks a reversal from recent trends where independent unions had gained ground at major auto plants.

SINTTIA had previously secured representation at other facilities after campaigning for higher wages and increased worker protections.

GM’s San Luis Potosí plant has been without certified union representation since 2023, following the failure of its previous union to meet certification requirements under the North American trade deal, USMCA.

A worker council organized by plant management handled labor matters in the interim.

The outcome reflects broader labor changes in Mexico.

Labor reforms under the prior government also diluted the power of the country's main union, the Confederación de Trabajadores de México (CTM), which had long been criticized for presiding over stagnant wages while collecting dues and negotiating contracts.

With the USMCA coming into force under U.S. President Donald Trump's first term, Mexican unions have been required to re-certify their representation of workers.

This has enabled newer, independent labor organizations to enter some auto plants and gradually push for higher wages.

Before the vote, SINTTIA leaders said they would negotiate for higher pay, seeking to raise the current average wage of $3 an hour closer to levels earned by U.S. and Canadian auto workers.

According to the union, those workers make about five times as much in parts plants and up to $40 an hour at major automakers.

