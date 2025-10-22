TD Cowen sees a "compelling risk/reward" for the stock even after Tuesday’s rally, with GM remaining the analyst's top pick.

For FY26, RBC sees further upside from reduced tariffs, improved EV profitability, and potential USMCA benefits for GM.

CNBC reported on Wednesday that it is targeting an in-vehicle artificial intelligence assistant from Google and a driver-assistance system.



General Motors (GM) stock received price target hikes from several analysts after the company raised its earnings outlook for the full year and reported third-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Separately, CNBC reported on Wednesday that the company is targeting an in-vehicle artificial intelligence assistant from Google and a driver-assistance system that can largely control the vehicle without human interaction or monitoring over the next three years.

Analyst Takes

TD Cowen raised the firm's price target on GM to $100 from $92 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The firm still sees a "compelling risk/reward" for the stock even after Tuesday’s rally. GM remains the analyst's top pick.

Barclays, too, raised its price target on General Motors to $85 from $77 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

Meanwhile, several other analysts also raised their price targets on the stock.

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan raised the firm's price target on General Motors to $86 from $77 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. For FY26, RBC sees further upside from reduced tariffs, improved EV profitability, and potential USMCA benefits, the firm added.

UBS analyst Joseph Spak raised the firm's price target on General Motors to $85 from $81 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

Mizuho raised its target on the stock to $76 from $67 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm remains positive on GM, citing reduced tariff risk, improved profitability, and onshoring tailwinds through 2026.

GM AI Initiatives

According to a CNBC report, GM announced during a software event on Tuesday that it will start launching Google Gemini AI in its vehicles next year, followed by the new driver-assistant system. The driver-assistant system, set to launch in 2028, will enable drivers to remain hands-free and take their eyes off the road under specific conditions, utilizing lidar technology. However, GM did not clarify if the new technology will be called Super Cruise like its current system.

The company also announced that it is working on a new centralized computing platform, planned to roll out starting with the Escalade IQ in 2028.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward GM stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.

GM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

GM stock is up by 25% this year.

Read also: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Says OpenAI’s ChatGPT Is Not ‘Robust Enough’ Yet For Its Travel Platform: Report

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<