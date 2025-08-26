The Gemini Exchange & Credit Card app currently ranks No.11 on the Top Free Finance Apps chart in Apple’s App Store.

The launch of the Gemini XRP Mastercard has pushed the Gemini app ahead of Robinhood and Coinbase in Apple’s App Store rankings.

“The flippening dark mode,” Tyler Winklevoss wrote on X after Gemini Exchange & Credit Card climbed to No. 20, overtaking Coinbase at No. 25, Amex at No. 24, and Citi Mobile at No. 21.

“The flippening is accelerating,” he added shortly after, as Gemini advanced to No. 16, while Robinhood slipped to No. 21. The Gemini Exchange & Credit Card app currently ranks No.11 on the Top Free Finance Apps chart in Apple’s App Store.

