Stadtwerke Heidenheim cited GE Vernova's short delivery times and technical capabilities as key to keeping the wind project on schedule following unexpected delays and strict statutory deadlines.

The order includes a 20-year service agreement and marks the sixth project between the two companies involving GE Vernova wind turbines.

GE Vernova will manufacture the turbines at its Salzbergen facility in Germany. The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Separately, on Friday, GE Vernova announced that Power Grid Corporation of India selected it to deliver a 6 GW, 800 kV HVDC transmission corridor connecting Barmer II in Rajasthan with South Kalamb.

GE Vernova (GEV) shares were in focus on Monday after the company signed an agreement with Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG to supply three onshore wind turbines for the Schlotberg-Jüchsen wind farm in Germany.

“By deploying our proven workhorse technology, available with ratings up to 6.5 MW...we are delivering high-performance, industry-tested solutions,” said Marcas Breatnach, GE Vernova's Executive Sales Leader for Northern Europe.

GEV shares traded 1.8% higher in premarket trading at the time of writing. However, the stock has dropped over 8.9% in the past week.

New Order Includes 20-Year Service Agreement

The agreement covers three 5.5 MW (158 m) onshore wind turbines and includes a 20-year service agreement. The project marks the sixth collaboration between the two companies involving GE Vernova wind turbines.

With the latest order, Stadtwerke Heidenheim's fleet of GE Vernova turbines will reach 74 MW of installed capacity in Germany. The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2026.

GE Vernova will manufacture the turbines at its Salzbergen facility in Germany, one of the company's 13 locations in the country. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in August 2027, with commissioning expected in December 2027.

Breatnach said the company's workhorse turbine technology is backed by more than 38 million operating hours and over 2,100 units globally. He also highlighted continued investment in the Salzbergen facility as part of GE Vernova's efforts to strengthen its local supply chain.

Stadtwerke Heidenheim Highlights Delivery Timelines

Raphael Kaim, Head of Renewable Energy at Stadtwerke Heidenheim, said the project had faced unexpected delays and strict statutory deadlines, making timely construction and commissioning critical to its viability.

"In GE Vernova, we have found a reliable partner whose short delivery times and technical strength enable us to successfully implement this project on schedule," Kaim said.

Separately, GE Vernova Secures 6 GW HVDC Project In India

Separately, GE Vernova announced on Friday, November 6, that Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) had selected it to deliver an 800 kV, 6 GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission corridor connecting Barmer II in Rajasthan with South Kalamb.

The project, booked in the fourth quarter of 2026, includes the design and delivery of the bipolar HVDC link, new converter stations, major equipment supply, and site erection, testing, and commissioning.

The project will feature GE Vernova's line-commutated converter (LCC) valves, manufactured at its Pallavaram facility in India, along with its eLumina control system. Philippe Piron, President and CEO of GE Vernova's Electrification Segment, said the project represents an investment in the reliability and future-proofing of India's power system.

How Retail Views GEV

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’, amid ‘normal’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

GEV shares have gained over 17% year-to-date.

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