GE Aerospace will maintain F414 engines through 2031 while developing a new HyCAT hypersonic test vehicle.

GE Aerospace won a five-year, $2.87 billion Navy contract to support 17 F414 engine components.

Navy has initially committed $198.2 million in 2026 funding; the agreement runs through August 2031.

GE Aerospace received a Defense Innovation Unit award to advance its HyCAT hypersonic test platform.

GE Aerospace (GE) stock edged marginally higher overnight as fresh U.S. defense awards added to investor optimism. A $2.87 billion Navy deal for F414 engine support and a new hypersonic development award seek to strengthen the company’s defense pipeline, while aviation demand, improving earnings and bullish retail sentiment continue supporting the stock’s gains.

GE Aerospace Wins $2.87B Navy Logistics Deal

Late Tuesday, the aerospace and defense company received a five-year, $2.87 billion performance-based logistics agreement from the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support to maintain and support 17 F414 engine components used on the Navy’s F/A-18 E/F/G aircraft.

GE Aerospace will do 90% of the work in Lynn, Massachusetts, and the remaining 10% in Jacksonville, Florida. The contract will run until August 2031.

The Navy has committed $198.2 million in fiscal 2026 working capital funds toward the initial delivery order. About $148.7 million, or 75%, will be obligated when the order is awarded. Future orders will receive funding from the Navy's applicable fiscal-year working capital accounts.

GE Aerospace stock edged 0.03% higher overnight Tuesday, after four straight sessions of decline.

GE Aerospace Advances Hypersonic Test Bed Development

Separately, GE Aerospace won a new award from the Defense Innovation Unit, an organization within the Department of War, to continue developing a hypersonic test platform through the Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities (HyCAT) program.

The project builds on funding GE Aerospace received in 2023 for early design work and assembling its development team. The company will now develop a combined booster-and-cruiser configuration designed to operate as a complete hypersonic test vehicle.

GE Aerospace’s over 7% gain this year reflects strong aviation demand, higher engine deliveries and commercial and defense growth. Strong services demand helped the company beat fiscal first-quarter and second-quarter estimates, prompting it to raise its 2026 operating profit and free cash flow outlook.

GE Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory with a 500% increase in message volume over the past week.

GE stock has gained 20% in the past twelve months.

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