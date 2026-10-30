General Dynamics’ third-quarter net earnings rose to $1.23 billion from $1.06 billion a year earlier, while diluted EPS stood at $4.49, above Fiscal AI’s estimate of $4.13.

General Dynamics reported revenue growth across all four business segments, with Marine Systems revenue increasing 21.1% year-over-year to $4.96 billion.

The defense contractor reported a $220.3 billion backlog and $50.4 billion in estimated potential contract value, bringing the total estimated contract value to $270.7 billion.

CEO Phebe Novakovic said consistent backlog growth and significant investments in the company’s businesses over the past decade position it to sustain performance in the years ahead.

General Dynamics (GD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Friday, with sales growing across all four business segments and major submarine awards driving a surge in orders.

The defense contractor reported revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter ended on October 4, up 12.9% from $12.91 billion a year earlier, beating analyst estimates of $13.73 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

Net profit rose to $1.23 billion from $1.06 billion a year earlier, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 15.7% to $4.49, above analysts' expectation of $4.13, according to Fiscal.ai.

GD shares traded as much as 3% higher on Friday morning.

Marine Systems Leads Revenue Growth

Marine Systems led revenue growth in the quarter, with sales rising 21.1% year-over-year to $4.96 billion and operating earnings increasing 34.4% to $391 million.

Aerospace revenue rose 9.3% to $3.54 billion, while operating earnings increased 19.3% to $513 million. Technologies revenue also grew 10.8% to $3.68 billion, with operating earnings up 5.8% to $346 million. Combat Systems revenue increased 6% to $2.39 billion, although operating earnings declined 1.5% to $330 million.

Overall, operating earnings climbed 14.7% to $1.53 billion, while the operating margin expanded 20 basis points year-over-year to 10.5%.

Submarine Orders Drive Backlog Growth

CEO Phebe Novakovic stated that, with consistent backlog growth and significant investment in its businesses over the last decade, the firm is poised to deliver continued performance in the years to come.

General Dynamics received $98.8 billion in orders during the quarter, including $93.8 billion across its defense segments, driven by major orders for Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines. Aerospace accounted for the remaining $5 billion in orders.

Backlog stood at $220.3 billion at quarter-end, while total estimated contract value reached $270.7 billion, including $50.4 billion in estimated potential contract value from unfunded contracts and unexercised options.

Cash Flow And Debt

Cash from operating activities totaled $1.71 billion, equivalent to 139% of net earnings. Free cash flow was $1.23 billion, compared with $1.90 billion a year earlier.

During the quarter, General Dynamics’ capital expenditures totaled $481 million, it paid $429 million in dividends, and it reduced total debt by $500 million. The company ended the period with $4.4 billion in cash and equivalents and $7 billion in total debt.

How Retail Views GD

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GD stock remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

GD shares have gained over 8% year-to-date.

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