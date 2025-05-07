The company reported that Aramchol, its experimental liver drug, enhanced Regorafenib’s anti-tumor effects without causing toxicity in preclinical models.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) shares rose sharply on Tuesday after the company reported positive preclinical data showing that its experimental drug Aramchol enhances the effectiveness of Regorafenib in liver and colon cancer models.

Following the announcement, Galmed's stock rose by 10.6%, closing at $1.46 per share.

According to the company, Aramchol improved the anti-tumor activity of Regorafenib — a multi-kinase inhibitor approved for liver and colorectal cancers — in both in-vitro and in-vivo settings.

The combination also activated ATM and AMPK pathways while inhibiting mTORC1 and mTORC2, mechanisms known to play roles in cancer cell survival.

Aramchol was also shown to work in combination with other kinase inhibitors like Sorafenib and Lenvatinib, though Regorafenib exhibited the strongest synergistic effects.

The dual treatment suppressed tumor growth in hepatoma models without causing toxicity to normal tissues, the company said.

Retail sentiment spiked following the update.

On Stocktwits, message volume surged 4,480% over 24 hours, with sentiment marked as ‘extremely bullish.’

Some retail investors suggested the stock could double from a previous $1.31 entry level.

Others speculated the price could climb to the $2.50–$3.00 range, reflecting confidence ahead of the next trading session.

Galmed said it expects to initiate a Phase 1b trial of Aramchol in combination with Regorafenib by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The oncology update comes on the heels of another strategic development.

Last week, Galmed signed a binding term sheet with Entomus s.r.o. for the licensing of a proprietary Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery System (SEDDS) formulation.

The technology enables sublingual absorption of peptides such as GLP-1, a key target in metabolic disorders.

A definitive agreement outlining milestones and royalty terms is expected within 90 days.

Shares of Galmed have fallen 56% so far this year.

