With the launch of its new product, Galaxy will now be competing against the likes of Robinhood and eToro.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY) announced on Monday the launch of GalaxyOne, a consumer-focused platform and app that integrates a 4% cash account, crypto custody and trading, and zero-commission trading in U.S. equities and ETFs.

Galaxy Digital’s stock surged more than 10% in pre-market trading, putting it on track to reach its highest level since October 2008.

U.S. users who meet know-your-customer (KYC) requirements can immediately buy, hold, and transfer Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Paxos Gold (PAXG). The mobile app, available on both Android and iOS, also supports trading in more than 2,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs, including fractional shares, with no commission fees.

With the launch of its new product, Galaxy will now compete against the likes of Robinhood (HOOD) and eToro (ETOR) in the retail space, who also offer both cryptocurrency and equities trading.

CEO Mike Novogratz said the launch aligns with Galaxy’s strategy to become a “full spectrum financial services provider,” delivering regulated and accessible products across all market segments.

GalaxyOne was developed following Galaxy’s acquisition of the retail-focused financial app Fierce last year. Galaxy reported spending $12.5 million on the acquisition in its fourth-quarter (Q4) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Galaxy Digital’s stock has doubled in value this year and gained more than 185% in the last 12 months.



