Oil prices, meanwhile, declined after U.S. crude and fuel inventories increased, amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Nvidia reported 103% year-over-year revenue growth to $115.8 billion, beating estimates.

Capricor investors await an FDA decision on Deramiocel, while AST SpaceMobile faces questions over its rocket development plans.

Investors will watch the Federal Reserve’s October meeting minutes, U.S. housing data and earnings reports from Target, Palo Alto Networks, Lowe’s and TJX.

After a session in the red on Tuesday, U.S. stock futures moved higher early on Wednesday, as investors assessed Nvidia’s better-than-expected earnings report.

At of 4.30 a.m. ET, Nasdaq-100 futures were up 1.11%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.61%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading 0.32% higher.

On Tuesday, the Dow tumbled 1.64%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.74%, while the S&P 500 shed 1.03%. Investors will be watching Anthropic’s much-anticipated pricing and public listing developments on Wednesday.

Rising US Oil Stocks Push Prices Lower

Oil prices edged lower early on Wednesday after data showed an increase in U.S. crude and fuel inventories last week, according to CNBC. But ongoing attacks involving the U.S. and Iran, along with disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, limited the decline.

US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 2.38% to $83.96 a barrel, while Brent crude futures slipped 1.62% to $91.63 a barrel, as of 4.30 a.m. ET.

The Tech Radar

Nvidia (NVDA): The chipmaker reported a strong third-quarter earnings performance after the closing bell on Tuesday, offering fresh support to the AI trade amid recent concerns surrounding CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation. The stock rose nearly 3% in early premarket trading on Wednesday. Nvidia posted revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier and above analyst expectations. Earnings came in at $2.68 per share, beating estimates of $2.47. During the earnings call, Chairman Harvey Jones declined to comment on Huang’s exit but stressed that the board would not reinstate him as CEO.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA): Alibaba is facing fresh scrutiny amid the growing Nvidia (NVDA) controversy over its links to Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, and her firm, Megaspeed. Nvidia’s sales team introduced Alibaba to Huang in 2022, helping the chipmaker bring the Chinese tech giant on board as a customer, according to a report in The Information. The introductions also reportedly helped Megaspeed secure bank loans to buy Nvidia chips. By November 2023, Megaspeed had identified Alibaba as a key customer, helping it gain Nvidia cloud partner status and priority access to chips, The Wall Street Journal reported separately. The developments come as U.S. lawmakers question Megaspeed’s dealings with Nvidia and whether AI servers were diverted to China in violation of export rules. BABA shares fell 0.12% in early premarket trading.

Intel (INTC): Intel reportedly laid off an unspecified number of employees this week, in the latest round of job cuts as CEO Lip-Bu Tan seeks to make the chipmaker leaner. The reductions come amid a broader restructuring effort that has seen Intel cut its workforce over the past two years. Business Insider reported that some employees shared on social media that they had been affected by layoffs in Intel’s global IT workforce. Intel had 81,100 employees at the end of September, down from 85,100 at the end of 2025, according to company filings. The stock was up 1.8% in early premarket trading.

Trending Stocks

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR): The stock rose over 5% in early premarket trading on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to Sunday’s FDA decision deadline for its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapy, Deramiocel. The FDA extended its review after Capricor narrowed its application to patients older than nine and submitted additional data. While an FDA panel had earlier raised concerns about the therapy’s effectiveness against DMD-related heart disease, trial data showed slower loss of arm and hand function among patients receiving Deramiocel compared with those on placebo.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): The stock is facing investor concerns over the cost and timeline of developing its own reusable Blackbird rocket, with the company targeting initial launches in late 2028. The stock hit a fresh 52-week low of $27.01 on Tuesday but was 4% higher in early premarket trading on Wednesday. TMF Associates President Tim Farrar called the timeline “totally unrealistic”, pointing to Rocket Lab’s lengthy rocket development process. Investors are also weighing rising costs against the company’s satellite expansion plans and its 2026 revenue forecast of $150 million to $200 million.

Klarna (KLAR): The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue of $1.009 billion, up 12% year-over-year, while net losses narrowed to $65 million from $95 million. Adjusted loss per share of $0.19 missed estimates of $0.13. GMV rose 10% to $36.1 billion, driven by 24% growth in the U.S. Klarna reiterated its 2026 revenue forecast of $4.08 billion to $4.16 billion. Shares rose 0.3% in early premarket trading.

What Else To Watch On Wednesday

Wednesday’s economic calendar includes building permits and housing starts data, while investors will also watch the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its October meeting, due later in the day. The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the range of 3.75% to 4%.

On the earnings front, Target (TGT), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Lowe’s (LOW) and TJX Companies (TJX) are scheduled to report results on Wednesday.

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment for both SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged over the past 24 hours.

Sentiment for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), meanwhile, remained ‘neutral,’ also unchanged during the same period.

Also read: Can Anthropic’s IPO Burn NVDA Stock Bears? Jim Cramer Thinks So — Jeff Bezos Weighs In On Jensen Huang’s Successor

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