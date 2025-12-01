In a post on X, CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju forecast that altcoin projects without ETFs or DATs are at higher risk.

CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju flagged on Monday that altcoin liquidity is shrinking amid the cryptocurrency market sell-off.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The total cryptocurrency market value has fallen nearly 5% in the past 24 hours to around $3 trillion, pressured by rising Japanese bond yields and shrinking global funds. The market cap, excluding Bitcoin (BTC), is down 4.5% in the last 24 hours.

Altcoins Need Institutional Backing

In a post on X, Ju noted that projects with access to new liquidity channels, like digital asset treasuries (DATs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), have a better chance of surviving long-term.

He pointed to approved ETFs for Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP), as well as public company holdings such as Coinbase (COIN) for ETH, which could strengthen these assets’ prospects compared with others lacking such support.

Source: @ki_young_ju/X

His comments echo prior on-chain analyses showing bearish signals for Bitcoin and emphasize that altcoin projects should focus on institutional inflows, such as ETFs, rather than relying on volatile retail investors.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Peter Schiff Counters Musk-Saylor Bitcoin Claims – ‘You Turn Valuable Energy Into Nothing’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<