Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund LLC, sold his firm’s Tesla position in May 2025 at $356.

Black said Tesla has underinvested in both marketing talent and spending, keeping it from breaching Apple’s market valuation.

He also argued that Tesla has not leveraged its brand into marketable categories such as conventional pickups and compact vehicles priced under $30,000.

On valuation, Black pointed to Tesla’s 2027 price-to-earnings multiple of 173 times, which he called extreme.

Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund LLC, on Tuesday outlined three reasons he still does not own Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares despite “great technological progress on FSD and Robotaxi,” including valuation concerns and lack of marketing investment.

Black said he sold his firm’s Tesla position in May 2025 at $356. Since then, the stock has risen only about 5% while the S&P 500 has gained 24% and the Nasdaq has gained 26%, he wrote on Tuesday while detailing his three reasons for not stepping back in.

Reason 1: Lack Of Marketing Investment

Black said Tesla has underinvested in both marketing talent and spending. “In talking with former TSLA executives, my sense is that Elon Musk’s marketing strategy is to rely on word-of-mouth to sell $TSLA products, which is not scalable,” he wrote.

“TSLA is appropriately run by engineers but to approach $AAPL’s $5 trillion valuation, TSLA needs to learn how to communicate product benefits with mainstream consumers and not just the engineering types who already own TSLA products,” he wrote.

Reason 2: Failure To Extend The Brand

Black argued that Tesla has not leveraged its brand into marketable categories such as conventional pickups and compact vehicles priced under $30,000. He noted that the company spent years promoting the Cybertruck, priced near $100,000 for its more premium variants, which “was not accepted by mainstream truck owners,” instead of developing a conventional-looking electric pickup under $40,000 that might have gained more customer interest.

He estimated that a conventional truck priced around $45,000 that captured just 3% of the global pickup market, which he put at roughly 8% of total vehicle sales, could have generated $1.5 billion in net income and roughly $250 billion in additional market value. The sub-$30,000 compact segment represents another large missed opportunity, he said.

Reason 3: Valuation Concerns

On valuation, Black pointed to Tesla’s 2027 price-to-earnings multiple of 173 times, which he called extreme relative to his firm’s forecast of roughly 45% annual earnings growth over the next five years.

“We don’t see many companies trading at 173x forward earnings we are eager to buy,” he wrote. He said he would be willing to pay even higher multiples if a discounted-cash-flow analysis supported them, but “given questions about lost brand leverage opportunities and the absence of marketing investment or talent… we just don’t see the upside valuation potential even assuming unsupervised FSD and Cybercab rollouts in 2027.”

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

On Stocktwits, some users are now awaiting a potential merger deal announcement between SpaceX and Tesla.

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Others weighed on the company’s ambitions to scale its own robotaxi network while selling the cars to individual and fleet customers.

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TSLA stock has fallen 15% year-to-date.

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