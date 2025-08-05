CoinPayments integrates the XRP Ledger so merchants worldwide can replace card and wire fees with three-second, sub-cent XRP settlements.

CoinPayments used to be known mostly by crypto die-hards, but its sneaky quiet integration of the XRP (XRP) Ledger is turning into a case study in how blockchains cannibalize legacy rails.

The gateway now serves 100 000 merchants in 180 plus countries, letting them price goods in XRP or auto-convert at the edge. Math is the best pitch deck: XRPL’s base fee is 10 drops (0.00001 XRP), roughly $0.0003 at July 2025 prices.

Compare that with $20–35 for a domestic wire, or the 2.9 % + 30 ¢ that Stripe and PayPal skim from every credit-card swipe. A midsize electronics retailer doing $1 million in card volume eats around $25 000 in monthly fees; routing only ten percent of that flow through XRPL cuts OpEx by roughly $2 300—a cost saving big enough to fund an extra engineer or run a quarter’s ad campaign.

CoinPayments exploits three XRPL primitives: speed, finality, and native DEX liquidity. Transactions finalize in three to five seconds, fast enough to feel instant at a checkout screen. Shopify and WooCommerce plug-ins simply swap the “Pay Now” button for an auto-generated destination tag; the invoice is marked settled once the XRPL ledger closes.

Larger merchants skip the widget and hit CoinPayments’ REST API: bulk generate addresses, issue refunds, or schedule batched payouts to suppliers without touching the UI. All custodial balances sit in MPC vaults with policy-based approvals, while CoinPayments (the licensed money-services business) handles fiat off-ramps and KYC reporting.

The flywheel is starting to whirl. SaaS vendors and indie game studios, tired of card-not-present charge-backs, are early adopters. Their customers now hold idle XRP, which they in turn spend at other merchants who see the lower fee schedule and sign up themselves.

Each hop adds orders to XRPL’s order book, tightening spreads and increasing burn of tiny fee drops; subtly driving scarcity. CoinPayments reports “millions in XRP” cleared last quarter, up double digits QoQ.

The takeaway is bigger than one gateway: XRPL’s once-sleepy remittance chain just found a merchant-acquiring business model that scalps Visa’s rent in basis-points rather than percent. Sub-cent fees and instant settlement aren’t fintech vanity metrics anymore; they’re the margin expansion every online shop can understand.

