The breakout watchlist features five technically strong stocks: SJS, Faze Three Q, Manorama Industries, Canara Bank and Policybazaar.

As markets consolidate near recent highs, SEBI-registered advisor A&Y Market Research identified five stocks showing strong breakout potential based on price patterns, volume surges, and resistance zone shifts.

From classic double bottoms to trendline breakouts, these picks are rooted in chart-based conviction, offering traders potential upside in the near term.

1. SJS Enterprises

SJS has caught analysts’ attention by staging a clean breakout from its previous swing high of ₹1060 after bouncing strongly from the support zone of ₹804–₹843.

If the momentum sustains, they have set upside targets of ₹1187, ₹1265, and ₹1348.

With strength backed by volume and a well-defined support-resistance structure, SJS appears primed for further gains.

SJS shares have fallen 4% year-to-date (YTD)

2. Faze Three

FAZE3Q has confirmed a bullish reversal pattern with a double bottom near ₹585, and a breakout above this level on the daily chart.

Accompanied by strong volume, this breakout adds conviction to the move.

With upside targets of ₹730 and ₹820, traders may find a compelling setup here.

Faze Three shares gained 41% YTD.

3. Manorama Industries

Manorama has been volatile but technically impressive. After initially breaking out from the ₹1234–₹1260 resistance zone, the stock appeared to reverse.

However, it quickly faked out the break-in and surged past its previous swing high near ₹1390.

This “fake break-in” followed by a confirmed breakout is often a strong bullish signal.

The stock now eyes potential targets at ₹1600 and ₹1800, as bulls appear to be in control.

Manorama shares gained 32% YTD.

4. Canara Bank

This stock has recently broken above a triangle trendline, a positive signal on the technical front.

However, it’s currently testing a critical resistance zone formed by an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern at ₹101.5–₹102.2.

Should it breach this neckline zone, it would mark a trend reversal, opening the path for further upside.

They have pegged short- to mid-term targets at ₹110, ₹120, and ₹130.

Canara Bank shares gained 6% YTD.

5. PB Fintech (Policybazaar)

PB Fintech is nearing the apex of a triangle formation, consolidating just below the crucial resistance of ₹1700.

A breakout above this level would likely trigger significant upside momentum, with technical targets placed at ₹1850, ₹2024, and ₹2250.

PB Fintech shares fell 18% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the SEBI-registered analyst/advisor mentioned in the article, and are not endorsed by Stocktwits. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor.<