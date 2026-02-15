France accounts for most 2026 physical crypto attacks as kidnappings and ransom plots escalate across the country.

France accounted for 11 of 14 known physical crypto attacks tracked globally in 2026, per public data on GitHub.

A French magistrate and her mother were abducted in a crypto-linked ransom plot, France24 reported.

Data breaches and regulatory reporting requirements have exposed investor identities, increasing targeting risks.

France recorded 11 of the 14 known global physical cryptocurrency attacks so far in 2026, according to a database on GitHub.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Security researcher Jameson Lopp compiled a list of physical attacks related to Bitcoin in France, highlighting the country’s growing concentration of so-called “wrench attacks” targeting digital asset holders.

Forbes reported that France led the world in verified wrench attacks in 2025. Forbes noted that France accounted for 19 of 72 verified global attacks last year, more than double that of the United States. The latest high-profile victim was Binance France CEO David Prinçay, whose home was reportedly invaded by three armed men on February 12. Forbes also highlighted suspect demographics. Out of 25 individuals charged in a May 2025 sweep, all were between 16 and 23 years old, with six minors among them.

On Friday, Prinçay said he and his family were safe, thanking supporters for the messages he received and saying the outpouring of support meant a great deal to him.

Data Breaches And Identity Exposure

According to Forbes, multiple factors have intensified risks for French crypto holders. In January, hackers breached Waltio, a French cryptocurrency tax platform, exposing data linked to roughly 50,000 users, including email addresses and portfolio information. The stolen database appeared on a dark web marketplace before the company became aware of the breach. That same month, hardware wallet maker Ledger disclosed a separate customer data exposure via a third-party payment processor. Forbes noted this marked Ledger’s third major data-related incident since 2020.

Additionally, a French tax official was charged with allegedly using government systems to access and sell cryptocurrency investors’ personal information to criminal networks last year.

Continued Physical Violence In France Against Crypto Owners

Physical violence against crypto wallet owners has continued in France. According to a report by France24, French authorities arrested six suspects, including a minor, over the kidnapping of a magistrate and her 67-year-old mother in a cryptocurrency ransom plot. Prosecutors said the victims were held for around 30 hours before being discovered injured in a garage in southeastern France. Authorities noted that the magistrate’s partner holds a senior position at a cryptocurrency start-up.

French outlet Actu17 also covered a separate crypto-linked abduction attempt earlier this year, adding to a string of home invasions and ransom schemes targeting individuals believed to hold digital assets.

Read also: Analysts See Over 100% Upside For BMNR As BlackRock And ARK Invest Buys

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<