FortiMail Workspace Security will defend email, browsers, and collaboration tools against rising AI-driven threats in remote work environments.

Cybersecurity vendor Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has rolled out a major expansion to its cybersecurity suite, introducing the FortiMail Workspace Security platform aimed at safeguarding modern digital workplaces.

The launch further solidifies Fortinet’s strategy of integrating network and security functions while offering broad protection beyond just email.

Fortinet has upgraded its FortiMail platform to offer expanded protection, now covering web browsers and team collaboration applications.

These enhancements aim to counteract the growing wave of AI-fueled cyber threats that increasingly target cloud-based services and remote work setups.

Fortinet’s Workspace Security suite for FortiMail provides defenses tailored for commonly used enterprise platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Google Workspace.

It detects and blocks threats such as deceptive phishing messages, harmful file exchanges, and suspicious links, extending protection into chat and collaborative tools.

This broader security reach supports organizations in managing the evolving risks tied to distributed and hybrid work environments.

“Cybercriminals are aiming their efforts right at users and increasingly leveraging tools like FraudGPT, BlackmailerV3, and ElevenLabs to automate the creation of malware, deepfake videos, phishing websites, and synthetic voices—making attacks more scalable, convincing, and difficult to detect,” said Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet, Nirav Shah.

After acquiring Perception Point, Fortinet has improved the capabilities of its FortiMail platform.

Fortinet's FortiDLP (Data Loss Prevention) solution enhances the new security suite by equipping cybersecurity teams with deeper insights into the handling of sensitive data.

Through tracking of data movement and user behavior analysis, FortiDLP flags activities like improper file transfers or efforts to move data to unapproved cloud services.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Fortinet remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

FTNT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:45 p.m. ET on June 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Fortinet stock has gained over 7% year-to-date and over 73% in the last 12 months.

