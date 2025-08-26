In an interview with CNBC, Ferguson also noted that there is ambiguity around the legality of President Trump's firing of a Federal Reserve governor.

Former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Roger Ferguson on Tuesday reportedly stated that the muted reaction of U.S. equities following President Donald Trump’s move to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook is because Wall Street has now “conditioned” itself to these announcements from the President.

In an interview with CNBC, Ferguson highlighted that there is ambiguity around the legality of President Trump's firing of a Federal Reserve governor.

“We’ve seen this president move back and forth quite a bit on a variety of things including tariffs. So I think the market has now conditioned itself to wait for the next issue to drop and then the one after that and then we’ll finally see where this all settles out,” he said in the interview.

