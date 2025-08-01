While hybrid vehicle and internal combustion engine vehicle sales rose 11.8% and 9.5%, respectively, last month, electric vehicle sales fell 0.2%.

Ford Motor Co.’s (F) sales in the U.S. jumped 9.3% year-over-year to 189,313 in July, owing to increased demand for its hybrid and internal combustion engine vehicles, the automaker said on Friday.

Ford sold 109,510 trucks in July and 75,574 SUVs, accounting for a lion’s share of its overall sales.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, coupled with ‘high’ message volume. Shares of the company, however, traded 2.5% lower at the time of writing.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:40 a.m. ET on Aug. 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



The F-series was Ford’s best-selling vehicle model and truck in July, accounting for almost 39% of the company’s overall sales in the month. Notably, 73,538 units of the F-series truck were sold in July, marking a growth of 6.6% year-on-year.

Among SUVs, the Ford Explorer was the best seller. Ford’s Lincoln brand contributed 7,959 units to the company’s overall sales, marking a growth of 4.7%. While hybrid vehicle and internal combustion engine vehicle sales rose 11.8% and 9.5%, respectively, last month, electric vehicle sales fell 0.2%.

In the second quarter, Ford’s EV segment, called Model e, saw operating loss widen to $1.3 billion, pressured by tariffs and ramp-up costs at its new Marshall, Michigan battery plant. For the full year, the company expects an overall net tariff-related headwind of about $2 billion.

Ford, however, plans to announce more regarding its plans to design and build a “breakthrough” electric vehicle and platform in the U.S. in Kentucky on August 11, CEO Jim Farley said in the company’s earnings call on Wednesday.

“This is a Model T moment for us at Ford, a chance to bring in a new family of vehicles to the world that offer incredible technology, efficiency, space, and features,” Farley said, referring to the Ford model from the early 20th century, deemed the first mass-affordable automobile.

The next generation of Ford EVs, Farley said, will compete with global automakers, including Chinese companies such as BYD, known for their lower-priced offerings.

A Stocktwits user expressed curiosity about the company’s announcements slated for August 11.

F stock is up by about 9% this year and by about 1% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Joby Stock Surges Post L3Harris Collaboration, JPMorgan Price Target Hike: Retail’s Skeptical

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<