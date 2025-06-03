While SUV sales rose 25% year-on-year to 94,595 units, truck sales rose 11.2% to 121,354 units.

Ford Motor Co. (F) on Tuesday said that it sold 220,959 vehicles in the U.S. in May, marking a growth of over 16% year-over-year, spurred by increased demand for its SUVs and trucks.

While SUV sales rose 25% year-on-year (YoY) to 94,595 units, truck sales rose 11.2% to 121,354 units. The company’s car sales, however, fell 3% to 5,010 units.

Sales of the best-selling F-series trucks jumped about 15% to 79,817 units in May despite a 42% drop in sales for the all-electric F-150 Lightning truck.

Ford’s electric vehicle sales declined 25% YoY to 6,723 units in May, owing to a drop in sales of the F-150 Lightning truck and E-transit van, despite an 11% rise in sales of its Mustang Mach-E SUV.

Hybrid vehicle sales, however, rose 29% to 22,719 units in the month, while internal combustion engine vehicles witnessed a 17.2% rise in sales to 191,517 units.

Ford’s Lincoln brand also incurred a 39% jump in sales to 11,573 units in May.

Last month, Ford suspended its full-year 2025 guidance, citing “substantial industry risks” tied to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, potential supply chain disruptions, and policy uncertainty.

The company also said that it estimates a net adverse adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) impact of about $1.5 billion for full-year 2025 due to the tariffs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:25 a.m. ET on June 3, 2025

According to data from Koyfin, four of 25 analysts rate the stock ‘Buy’ or higher, while 17 rate it ‘Hold’ and four rate it ‘Sell’ or ‘Strong Sell’.

The company has an average price target of $10.37, representing an upside of less than 5% from its current trading levels.

F stock traded 1% higher on Tuesday morning. The stock gained 5% this year but has declined by about 17% over the past 12 months.

