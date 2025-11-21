The latest Oswego fire is the plant’s third in two months, adding to the uncertainty around Novelis’ planned restart and ongoing aluminum supply constraints.

Earlier fires have already cost Ford up to $2 billion and forced production pauses.

Stocktwits users were divided: some bought the dip, while others called Ford a sell.

Ford Motor Co. shares fell to a one-month low on Thursday after a new fire broke out at the Novelis aluminum plant in Oswego, New York, the key facility that supplies aluminum sheet for the automaker’s F-150 trucks, including the electric Lightning.

The stock fell 3.8% to close at $12.41 on Thursday, marking its biggest drop in nearly a month, before inching up 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Another Fire Hits Key Supplier

The early-morning blaze marked the third incident at the plant in two months and revived concerns about fresh setbacks for Ford’s gas, hybrid and electric pickup production.

Novelis said that a four-alarm fire started Thursday morning, saying “everyone who was working at the plant was safely evacuated” and that the fire was “under control,” though crews remained on site to fully extinguish it. The company had planned to restart operations in the affected part of the plant by December, ahead of its earlier estimate of early 2026, but now says it is too early to know whether this latest fire will delay that schedule, according to a CNBC report.

Earlier Fires Already Cost Ford Up To $2 Billion

Ford has been heavily affected by the September blaze that shut down much of Novelis’ production and disrupted aluminum supply for roughly 40% of the U.S. auto industry. In October, the automaker cut its profit forecast, citing a gross hit of up to $2 billion from the incident. Ford said it expects to offset about $1 billion of that impact next year by increasing production at several truck plants.

The company indefinitely suspended production of the F-150 Lightning in Michigan following the September fire, and output of its gas-powered trucks has also been affected.

Novelis’ Supply Role

Novelis supplies aluminum sheets to Ford, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Hyundai. After the September shutdown, it relied on overseas factories in Europe, Brazil, and South Korea to help offset the loss of U.S. production, though tariffs on imported aluminum have limited automakers' ability to recover lost supply.

Ford Weighs Ending Electric F-150 Production

The latest fire comes as Ford is said to be reconsidering the future of the F-150 Lightning. The company is reportedly weighing whether to discontinue the electric pickup amid cooling demand for big EVs and mounting losses. Ford has recorded about $13 billion in EV losses since 2023. Dealers say buyers are still flocking to gas-powered trucks, while Ford suspended Lightning production last month due to an aluminum shortage. In October, the automaker sold about 66,000 gas-powered F-Series trucks compared with just 1,500 Lightnings, the lowest volume of any model in the line.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Ford was ‘neutral’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

One user said, “I didn’t think it would get that gap below. But another fire made it happen. I personally love the low price as I buy for in my 401k every week.”

Another user said, “It's still a sell at $13-14 every damn time.”

Ford’s stock has risen 35% so far in 2025.

