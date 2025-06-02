The automaker disclosed a safety recall for 29,501 F-150 Lightning EVs over a faulty front control arm and a separate software-related recall impacting 1.07 million vehicles.

Investors shifted to a bearish position on Ford Motor during the weekend following the announcement of two major safety recalls that impacted more than one million vehicles, including Ford’s electric pickup flagship.

Ford shares closed 1.6% higher at $10.38 on Friday, before slipping slightly to $10.37 in after-hours trading.

Ford disclosed on May 23, through a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), that it must recall 29,501 model year 2024 and 2025 F-150 Lightning BEV trucks due to a manufacturing error in the front upper control arm.

The ball joint nut assembly procedure demands appropriate torque, as insufficient torque might cause the nut to detach from the knuckle assembly and cause steering control failure.

These vehicles were produced between February 15, 2024, and April 14, 2025.

Testing processes at Ford confirmed one field incident that resulted in property damage.

Beginning on June 9, dealers will inspect vehicles and replace defective parts for customers at no additional charge.

Separately, Ford issued a recall for more than 1.07 million vehicles of model years 2021 to 2025, including the Bronco, F-150, Mustang Mach-E, and Lincoln models, due to a software malfunction that could prevent rearview camera images from displaying when reversing.

The NHTSA issued an alert regarding elevated crash dangers.

Ford will begin providing cost-free software updates via over-the-air transmission or through dealer services later this year.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid a 37.5% decline in 24-hour message volume.

The stock has risen 7.6% in 2025, underperforming the S&P 500’s 0.7% gain.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<