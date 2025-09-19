The driver and front passenger B-Pillar door trim may detach while driving, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash, the regulator said.

Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling 101,944 vehicles in the U.S., citing concerns that certain door trims may detach while driving, U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The NHTSA said that the recall involves model year 2016-2019 Taurus vehicles. The driver and front passenger B-Pillar door trim may detach while driving, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash, the regulator said.

As for a solution, Ford dealers will inspect the B-pillar trim and either repair or replace it as necessary, free of cost to the customer. The final remedy is expected to be available by December 2025.

Shares of Ford traded 1% lower at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around F stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:11 a.m. ET on Sept. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The NHTSA stated that applique detachment may result from the incomplete adhesion of the part to the door sheet metal during installation at the vehicle assembly plant. Customers may notice the B-pillar trim applique separating from the top of the front door when entering or exiting the vehicles, or might hear a rattling noise as they drive.

The recall follows the identification of the risk of front door B-pillar trim detachment on a population of model-year 2016-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles. Ford then began to identify potential trim detachment risks on all other Ford and Lincoln vehicle lines and identified several warranty claims citing applique detachment on Taurus vehicles.

Ford is aware of 452 warranty claims of the B-pillar appliques detaching from vehicles produced for the U.S. and U.S. Federal territories markets as of September 5, the NHTSA said. However, the company is not aware of any related accidents or injuries.

F stock is up 18% this year and approximately 7% over the past 12 months.

