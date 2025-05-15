The recall covers model years 2022 to 2024 of the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition vehicles.

Ford Motor Co (F) is recalling 273,789 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition vehicles in the U.S., citing concerns about a loss of front brake function, U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The recall covers model years 2022 to 2024 of the two full-size SUVs.

The company said in a report filed with NHTSA that the vehicle's front brake lines may become damaged following contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe, possibly resulting in a brake fluid leak, a loss of front brake function, and subsequently raising the risk of a crash.

It explained that the front brake line may have been bent during the engine installation at Ford’s final assembly plant in Kentucky.

Of the recall population, 223,315 are Expedition vehicles, while 50,474 are Navigator vehicles.

As for a remedy, Ford and Lincoln dealers will inspect the front brake line and replace it, as necessary, free of cost to the customer, the company said.

While the firm is unaware of any reports of accident or injury related to the issue, it acknowledged 45 warranty reports of a front brake line leak as of April 17. The carmaker is also aware of two field reports and two customer service reports related to the issue.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ford fell further within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:05 a.m. ET on May 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

F stock is up by about 9% this year but down by nearly 16% over the past 12 months.

