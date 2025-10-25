The highly anticipated CPI report for September showed consumer prices rose less than expected.

CPI rose 0.3% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, while it was at 3% on an annualized basis before the seasonal adjustment.

Ford’s shares were up more than 12% in Friday’s midday trade after the automaker’s third-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations.

U.S. equities surged in Thursday’s midday trade after the highly-awaited CPI report showed consumer prices rose less than expected in September.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), on a seasonally adjusted basis, CPI rose 0.3% in September. On an annualized basis, CPI was at 3% before the seasonal adjustment.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.94% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, rose 1.21%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 1.15%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Friday’s midday trade:

Ford Motor Co. (F)

Ford’s shares were up more than 12% in Friday’s midday trade after the automaker’s third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Ford reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 on revenue of $50.53 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $0.35 on revenue of $47.05 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

F stock is up 39% year-to-date.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Intel shares soared over 8% in Friday’s early trade before paring most of the gains after the company’s Q3 results beat Wall Street expectations. Intel reported EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $13.65 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $13.2 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

INTC stock is up 93% year-to-date.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices’ shares gained over 7% in Friday’s midday session after International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reportedly announced that it had run a critical quantum algorithm on commonly available chips made by the former.

AMD stock is up 108% year to date.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP)

Neuphoria Therapeutics shares surged over 50% in Friday’s midday trade after prominent investor Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in the company.

NEUP stock is up 78% year to date.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor’s shares were down nearly 12% in Friday’s midday session after the company’s guidance for the full year came in below Wall Street expectations. Deckers guided for an EPS in the range of $6.30 and $6.39, below the $6.36 analysts expected, while its revenue forecast of $5.35 billion was also below the expected $5.46 billion.

DECK stock is down 56% year to date.

