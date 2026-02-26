FMC’s CEO announced the plans while presenting at the BofA Global Agriculture and Materials Conference.

The CEO said that they are running a divestiture process and have hired Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

He further said that the company has given management presentations to parties, which are interested in the acquisition.

FMC earlier in the month announced its 2026 priorities and the authorization by the board to explore strategic options.

FMC Corp stock jumped 7% on Wednesday after its CEO said the company is considering a potential sale.

CEO Comments

"Plan A is the priority, but we are running Plan B fully. You do not look at plan B by just waiting for a couple of phone calls,” said CEO Pierre R. Brondeau.

“We are running it like a divestiture process. We've hired two banks, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, who are running the process. We do have a legal advisor. We have prepared the management presentation and the data, and we have actually already given a management presentation to parties, which are interested in the acquisition, potentially, of FMC,” he added.

“So this process is fully in motion, despite the fact that my priority as a CEO is Plan A and delivering on the operating plan. The other process is being fully run and completely in motion,” he further said.

FMC’s Strategic Options

The company had said that the organization continues to focus on its 2026 operational priorities, including strengthening the balance sheet, improving the competitiveness of its core portfolio, managing its post-patent Rynaxypyr which is broad-spectrum anthranilic diamide insecticide developed by FMC, active strategy and supporting growth of new active ingredients.

The company has forecasted its full year 2026 revenue in between $3.60 billion to $3.80 billion, a decline of 5% at the midpoint versus prior year. It also expects first quarter revenue to be between $725 million and $775 million, a decline of 5 percent at the midpoint versus prior year driven by a mid-single digit price headwind.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around FMC trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume.

Shares in the company have fallen nearly 61% over the past year.

