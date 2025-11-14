FanDuel Predicts app will debut in Alabama, Alaska, South Carolina, North Dakota, and South Dakota, with broader expansion planned over the coming months and into early 2026.

The app allows users to express views on major financial, cultural, and sports-related events by buying or selling event-based contracts.

The contracts are priced between $0.01 and $0.99.

Earlier on Monday, Coinbase Global acquired The Clearing Company to strengthen its prediction markets push.

FanDuel, part of Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), and CME Group (CME), on Monday, announced the launch of the FanDuel Predicts mobile application in five U.S. states, marking the start of a phased national rollout.

This is part of a tie-up between Flutter Entertainment and CME Group to launch products allowing users to wager as little as $1 on financial market outcomes.

The platform will offer contracts tied to financial benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100, commodities including oil, gas, and gold, cryptocurrencies, and key economic indicators such as GDP and inflation. Sports-related contracts will also be available in states where online sports betting remains illegal, excluding tribal lands. As states legalize sports betting, those contracts will be removed.

Flutter shares gained 1% on Monday, while CME stock was up 1.5%.

Prediction Markets Boom

The move comes as companies expand wagering and trading into a broader range of event-based markets, including economic and political outcomes, sports, and cryptocurrencies. Platforms including Kalshi and Interactive Brokers have already gained traction in this space.

Last week, DraftKings (DKNG) launched a prediction app called DraftKings Predictions, starting with sports and financial markets.

Earlier on Monday, Coinbase Global (COIN) announced a deal to acquire The Clearing Company to strengthen its push into prediction markets. Coinbase said the acquisition will help scale its offering and support its ambition to become an “Everything Exchange.”

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for Flutter on Stocktwits remained in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while sentiment for CME Group remained ‘bearish’ in the same period.

Year-to-date, Flutter shares have declined around 13%.

