Flutter Entertainment expands FanDuel Predicts nationwide through a Crypto.com partnership.

Flutter CEO Peter Jackson called the tournament a strong customer acquisition tool.

According to Barron’s, the company expects up to 100,000 bets per minute at peak activity.

Crypto.com tie-up helps Flutter compete with Kalshi and Polymarket while expanding access across all 50 states.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) stock is rising in Thursday’s premarket as the world's largest sports betting operator is gearing up for a dramatic increase in wagering activity ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

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FLUT To Ride World Cup Momentum

According to a Barron’s report, the World Cup presents a significant commercial opportunity for Flutter, whose sportsbook brands operate in several participating nations, including the United States, England, Brazil, Canada, Australia and Scotland.

The company views the tournament as a chance to attract new bettors while benefiting from worldwide fan engagement. Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said the company sees the competition as a powerful tool for bringing new customers onto its platforms.

“it’s a great way for us to acquire customers,” said Jackson.

Jackson explained that Flutter tailors its strategy by market. In the U.S., where many consumers may be betting on soccer's premier event for the first time, the company is emphasizing educational features and product enhancements designed to help users better understand the tournament.

As the World Cup progresses, Flutter expects both risks and growth opportunities as millions of fans place bets. The company says it can handle as many as 100,000 bets per minute during the busiest times.

Flutter Entertainment stock inched 0.3% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

FLUT Expands FanDuel Predicts Through Crypto.com Partnership

On Wednesday, Flutter Entertainment said it has broadened the reach of its prediction markets business in the U.S. through a new partnership involving Crypto.com's regulated exchange infrastructure.

The expansion centers on FanDuel Predicts, Flutter’s event-contract platform, which now adds new types of contracts through collaboration with Crypto.com's OG Prediction Markets exchange and clearinghouse.

Unlike regular sportsbooks that follow state gambling rules, FanDuel Predicts runs under federal oversight by agencies like the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association.

Flutter launched the expansion after facing growing competition from prediction market leaders Kalshi and Polymarket, whose rapid growth fueled investor concerns about the impact on traditional sportsbooks.

The company is responding by expanding its own federally regulated prediction markets platform, using new infrastructure from OG Prediction Markets to reach users across all 50 U.S. states and compete more effectively with standalone rivals.

Chart Comparing YTD Performance Of FLUT Vs. Peers

FLUT Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

FLUT stock has declined by over 47% year-to-date.

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