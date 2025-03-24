user
user

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Sentiment on Stocktwits ended in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone on Friday.

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Retail followers of teen-focused discount retailer Five Below continue to remain strongly bullish on its stock even as the company received a string of price cuts following its recent earnings citing uncertain imminent tariff impact.

Since reporting its fourth-quarter print, Five Below’s target price has been cut by at least three Wall Street firms, which while acknowledging the company’s recent attempt at quantifying potential tariff risks, warned of tariff-linked impact in the second half of 2025.

Guggenheim, for instance, lowered the firm's price target to $125 from $140 with a ‘Buy’ rating.

“The outlook is much lower than the firm anticipated, embedding 100 basis points of unmitigated tariff margin pressure, primarily in the second half of the year,” The Fly reported citing the firm.

Goldman Sachs also lowered the firm's price target to $102 from $117 with a ‘Buy’ rating, a move it said reflected a decrease in relative price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples. Goldman, however, noted the company's efforts to mitigate impact through pricing and vendor strategies as it also faces “large margin headwinds.”

Truist, on the other hand, had a much more dire take: While the company’s “near-term” may see strength, it warned of a likely "hard fate" in the second half, The Fly reported. Truist slashed its price target to $86 from $93.

In its latest guidance, Five Below said its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share will be between  $4.10 and $4.72, well below the consensus estimate of $4.93. Its revenue outlook is expected between $4.21 billion and $4.33 billion, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.

Sentiment on Stocktwits ended in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone on Friday. While message volume inched up in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-03-24 at 11.11.17 AM.png FIVE sentiment meter and message volume on March 23

One bullish watcher on Stocktwits called FIVE a $300 stock caught up in a bear market spiral.

The watcher also noted with its P/E ratio, the stock “was way undervalued.”

The company’s CEO Winnie Park, credited with leading Forever 21’s turnaround efforts, has since taken the helm and spoken about focusing on making its products more affordable, a strategy that is typically considered as a hedge against potential macroeconomic downtrends.

Five Below stock is down 27% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

First Solar, Arm, SolarEdge, Kopin, Wolfspeed: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter

First Solar, Arm, SolarEdge, Kopin, Wolfspeed: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Highest Weekly Jump In Retail Chatter

Recent Stories

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Recent Videos

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

Video Icon
'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

Video Icon