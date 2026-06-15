Lyons will be replaced by Takis Georgakopoulos, who most recently served as Co-President, leading Technology and Merchant Solutions at Fiserv.

Lyons stepped down after serving for just over a year to accept the leadership role at Truist Financial Corporation, marking his return to the banking industry.

For the full year, Fiserv continued to guide organic revenue growth in the 1% to 3% range and adjusted earnings per share of $8.00 to $8.30, with the midpoint slightly ahead of the $8.12 per share consensus estimate polled by Fiscal AI.

Morningstar analyst Brett Horn said in a recent note that 2026 will be a reset year for Fiserv.

Shares of fintech solutions and payments processing company Fiserv Inc. (FISV) slumped on Monday to hit their lowest levels in almost a decade after the company announced a leadership transition.

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Chief Executive Mike Lyons stepped down after serving for just over a year to accept the leadership role at Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), marking his return to the banking industry.

Lyons will be replaced by Takis Georgakopoulos, who most recently served as Co-President, leading Technology and Merchant Solutions. Prior to Fiserv, he worked at JPMorgan and McKinsey.

FISV Reaffirms Outlook

For the full year, Fiserv continued to guide organic revenue growth in the 1% to 3% range and adjusted earnings per share of $8.00 to $8.30, with the midpoint slightly ahead of the $8.12 per share consensus estimate polled by Fiscal AI.

At the time of writing, FISV stock traded over 7% lower.

Activist Investor Jana Partners’ Take On Lyons

Activist investor Jana Partners recently cheered the effort to appoint Lyons as the company's leader in 2025, who has since helped rebuild the company’s credibility, according to Reuters.

Jana Partners has also been pushing the company to unload non-core assets and pursue board refreshment. It owns about a 1% stake in Fiserv.

The firm’s managing partner, Scott Ostfeld, who recently spoke at Wolfe Research's annual Activist Conference, said: “Fiserv is in the early innings of rehabilitating its credibility with customers ​and investors. We believe further portfolio reshaping and expanding the board's refreshment process to add relevant experience ​would speed the credibility rebuilding process and lead to a re-rating of the stock."

In a recent note, Morningstar analyst Brett Horn said that 2026 will be a reset year for Fiserv, with the company likely to see only marginal top-line growth and some margin compression.

What Do Retail Traders Think About FISV?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on FISV turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ over the last 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user on the platform believes the firm’s fundamentals are improving and that a turnaround is expected under the new CEO.

View this Stocktwits post

FISV stock has fallen more than 25% so far this year, and nearly 70% over the last 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500.

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