In a post on X on Wednesday, CEO Vlad Tenev said that the Robinhood Platinum Card had launched.

BMO said recent leadership departures have created increasing concerns about the company’s ability to deliver on the refreshed medium-term targets.

Fiserv’s President, Dhivya Suryadevara, resigned on July 7, 2026, citing "good reason" under her contract provisions following the exit of CEO Mike Lyons last month.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ramsey El-Assal slashed the price target on the company to $53 from $62 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) rose nearly 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday, reversing its earlier losses at close in the last session.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are slashing price targets on the company ahead of its second-quarter (Q2) results expected early next month.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Bauch lowered the price target on Fiserv to $55 from $60 and maintained a ‘Market Perform’ rating on the shares, according to TheFly.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ramsey El-Assal slashed the price target on the company to $53 from $62 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

Why Is Wall Street Cutting Back Targets On FISV Stock?

Bauch said that while investor sentiment was incrementally constructive following the company's Investor Day, recent leadership departures have created increasing concerns about the company’s ability to deliver on the refreshed medium-term targets.

Fiserv’s President, Dhivya Suryadevara, resigned on July 7, 2026, citing "good reason" under her contract provisions following the exit of CEO Mike Lyons last month.

BMO said that the second-quarter "trough" is somewhat macro de-risked, but the second-half acceleration commentary and the tone of the new leadership is expected to be of greater importance.

Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald provided larger sectoral commentary, saying that despite macro uncertainty from geopolitical tensions and oil price volatility, fintech earnings expectations remain achievable.

FISV Stock: Wall Street Stance

As per Koyfin data, the 36 analysts covering FISV stock have a 12-month average price target of $66.85 on the company, implying an upside of more than 33% from its last close.

Of the analysts, nine have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the stock, 25 have a ‘Hold’ rating, and the remaining two have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating.

FISV Earnings Expectations

As per data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect the company to post Q2 revenue of $5.05 billion, a decline of about 3% from the previous year. Earnings per share estimates are at $1.92, a 22% decrease from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

What’s Retail’s View On FISV Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FISV stock slipped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bearish’ in 24 hours amid ‘low’ message volumes.

FISV stock is down more than 23% so far in 2026.

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