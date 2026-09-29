According to a Reuters report, activist investor Jana Partners is urging Fiserv to more than double its planned cost cuts and use Palantir's products to speed up its technology transformation program.

According to Reuters, the letter from Jana Partners said the firm wanted to see more changes, more quickly.

Jana wants Fiserv’s earmarked $500 million in cost savings by 2029 to more than double to $1.25 billion and also wants management to reveal more aggressive targets in its third-quarter earnings results.

Additionally, the firm believes that working with Palantir could help Fiserv streamline its technology.

Shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV) are down more than 13% so far in September, its worst monthly decline since October 2025, as the company struggles with reduced financial forecasts, contracting profit margins, and major leadership shake-ups.

Meanwhile, activist investor Jana Partners is reportedly urging Fiserv to more than double its planned cost cuts and use Palantir's (PLTR) products to speed up its technology transformation program.

A Reuters report cited a letter Jana Partners sent to the payments company with the requests. This follows the firm's earlier urging of Fiserv’s management and board to launch a formal review of the entire company, rather than trying to sell its assets.

The report stated that neither Fiserv nor Jana Partners responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

What Jana Partners Wants From Fiserv

According to Reuters, Jana Partners' letter said the firm wanted to see more changes, and more quickly, at the company.

Earlier this year, Takis Georgakopoulos stepped in as CEO of Fiserv and, at a recent conference, said the company was launching a review of its businesses and could make further divestments.

In July, reports claimed Fiserv was considering selling its payments infrastructure business, a move the activist firm Jana welcomed at the time.

As per the letter, Jana wants Fiserv’s earmarked $500 million in cost savings by 2029 to more than double to $1.25 billion and wants management to reveal more aggressive targets in its third-quarter earnings results.

Jana’s letter also reportedly highlighted that “serial mis-forecasting and guidance reductions” from Fiserv could trigger greater risk and that the board would be better off aiming for higher targets.

Additionally, the firm believes that working with Palantir could help Fiserv streamline its technology, pay down technology debt, and rationalize spending from legacy vendors.

FISV Stock: Analyst Stance

According to The Fly, B. Riley slashed Fiserv's price target to $51 from $66 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares on Monday. The revised target still implies nearly 11% upside from its last close.

The brokerage said Fiserv faces a difficult path back to double-digit earnings-per-share growth. The first half of 2026 was weighed down by tough comparisons to one-time revenue in the first half of 2025 and by strategic investments intended to support stronger growth in 2027, the research firm said.

According to Koyfin, Fiserv stock has a 12-month average price target of $59.77, implying nearly 30% upside from its last close.

Of the 35 analysts covering the stock, seven have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating, while 26 have a ‘Hold’ rating. The rest have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating on FISV shares.

Retail Stance On Fiserv

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FISV stock dipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ over 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said, “$FISV Definitely some kind of manipulation going on here. It just makes no sense that everyday this stock drops at market opening and then spends the rest of the day going back to where it started. Just look at the past 2 weeks. Everyday the same pattern and it doesn't matter what the stock market or the industry is doing. This one does its own thing.”

Another user said, “$FISV AI agents going rogue here apparently I think. Lot of panic I believe.”

FISV stock is down nearly 30% in 2026.

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