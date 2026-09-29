The wait time for a Tesla Model Y L order placed on Monday would be until January-February 2027.

The stretched Model Y first went on sale in China in August 2025 as a six-seat, long-wheelbase family SUV.

Tesla opened U.S. and Puerto Rico orders on July 2, 2026, with a limited Premium AWD Launch Series built at Gigafactory Texas.

Tesla is slated to announce Q3 deliveries on Friday.

Tesla’s six-seat Model Y L is finally reaching U.S. buyers, but anyone ordering now is looking at 2027 to take delivery.

Early July purchasers have started taking cars this month. The company website still shows that the Launch Series is available to order in the U.S.; the calendar on a new order tells a slower story.

From China Exclusive To Texas Production

The stretched Model Y first went on sale in China in August 2025 as a six-seat, long-wheelbase family SUV. Tesla opened U.S. and Puerto Rico orders on July 2, 2026, with a limited Premium AWD Launch Series built at Gigafactory Texas.

The vehicle has a starting price of $61,990 in the U.S., higher than the other variants of the company’s best-selling SUV. The package bundles a year each of Full Self-Driving (Supervised), Supercharging, and Premium Connectivity, plus free paint, interior, and wheel choices. Deliveries started in September for initial orders.

Holders who reserved on launch day have reported September pickups, with later July and August orders sliding into October and November. Tesla’s own configurator has stretched with demand. When placing a fresh order now, Tesla’s website shows a wait time until January–February 2027 for a Model Y L.

Longer Wait Time Than The Rest Of The Y Lineup

The wait is not unique, but the L is the slowest Model Y to buy new. Recent checks of Tesla’s U.S. order pages put standard Rear-Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive Model Ys in December 2026–January 2027. The L sits a month or more behind those two-row trims.

Tesla inventory is the usual shortcut around a long estimate. Public new-vehicle lists still show zero Model Y L units for immediate purchase. Cars are being matched to existing orders, not stocked for walk-up buyers.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘low.’

Stocktwits users are now awaiting the company’s third-quarter delivery numbers slated for the first week of October.

View this Stocktwits post

View this Stocktwits post

Earlier on Monday, JPMorgan lowered its price target on TSLA to $415 from $445 and reduced its delivery estimates from 516,000 to 482,000. The firm said it now expects lower deliveries in the U.S. and China. In Q3 2025, Tesla delivered 497,099 vehicles, helped largely by consumers rushing to purchase their EVs before a federal EV tax credit of $7,500 expired.

TSLA stock has lost 21% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<